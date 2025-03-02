rawpixel
Les Trois Beautes de Mnasidika (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.
george barbierart decobarbier1920spublic domain printswoman art deco20th centuryflappers
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Au Lido Plate no. 14 (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
Seated woman and cherub (1929) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.
Costume party Instagram post template, editable text
Elle et Lui (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Love Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable design
Minhuit ... ou l'appartement a la mode. Plate no. 7 (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.…
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
Costumes Parisiens: Manteau de Zibelin (1912) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The…
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
La chambre bleue d'arthénice / Robe du soir, de Beer from Gazette du Bon Ton. Art – Modes & Frivolités: Evening Attire No. 1…
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable design
No. 8, 9, p. 26. from Gazette du Bon Ton, 2e année (ca.1913) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.…
Art Deco collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable text and design
N'ayez pas peur, petite! (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Cocktail bar Instagram post template, editable text
Au Revoir (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &…
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Vesper / Robes du soir, de Worth from Gazette du Bon Ton No. 8 (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George…
Editable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…
Laissez-moi-feule! from Les Feuillets d'Art (1919) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from…
Beach party summer Instagram post template, editable text
The Empire Theatre (1928) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &…
Motor show Instagram post template, editable text
Autours Simples (1915) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Gazette du Bon Ton (1915) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
Adieu! / Manteau du soir, de Worth from Gazette du Bon Ton. Art – Modes & Frivolités: Evening Attire No. 4 Pl. 28 (1921)…
Fashion boutique poster template, editable text & design
L'Eau (1917–1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
La voie lactée: Robe et manteau pour le soir, de Worth (1921) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.…
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
Rosalinde: Robe du soir (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Fashion boutique blog banner template, editable text
Amalfi. Robe, de Worth from Gazette du Bon Ton No. 7, Pl. 54 (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George…
Fashion boutique Instagram story template, editable text
Langs de Missouri (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
