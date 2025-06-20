Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesphereseinesiegeartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageHélène Vonoven. Sphère métallique utilisée pendant le siège de 1870 - 1871 pour le transport des dépêches par eau. Huile sur toile, 1872. 