Jean-Antoine Alavoine Le Chevalier (1776-1834). Projet pour la fontaine de l'Eléphant place de la Bastille. Aquarelle au…
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Jean-Antoine Alavoine (1776-1834). "Elevation latérale de la fontaine de l'Eléphant à ériger au milieu de la place de la…
Alexandre Théodore Brongniart (1739-1813). Plan du cimetière du Père Lachaise. Aquarelle et encre noire sur papier cartonné…
Reproduction photographique du projet pour le Sacré-Coeur présenté par l'architecte Abadie : maquette. Paris (XVIIIème…
Preparatory cardboard for a stained glass window by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution…
Victor Dargaud (1850-1921). "La statue de la Liberté de Bartholdi dans l'atelier du fondeur Gayet, rue de Chazelles". Huile…
Nice souvenir of the promenade des Anglais (1880) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
Projet pour le Sacré-Coeur (plan). Reproduction du dessin d'Abadie en 1874. Paris (XVIIIème arr.). Tirage sur papier…
Projet pour le Sacré-Coeur. Reproduction du dessin d'Abadie en 1874 (coupe). Paris (XVIIIème arr.). Tirage sur papier…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934) et Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Côte...lette d'Azur Rapide". Lithographie…
Rosalie Delafontaine (1898). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Rosalie Delafontaine. "Fenêtre Renaissance de 'Hôtel de Thou, 11 place Saint-André-des-Arts, 1898". Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Aquarelle de Jean-Antoine Alavoine (1776-1834) Dernier projet pour la fontaine de l'Éléphant de la Bastille (1809-1810) - H…
Sem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Argonne". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; ravitaillement le soir sous la pluie". Procédé…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; les cuisines roulantes". Procédé photomécanique…
Mosaic Carinated Bowl
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; au bon soldat". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Bottle
Sem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Lorrain". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Une surprise
