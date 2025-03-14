Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageimperial artartwatercolourpublic domainaquarellecc0creative commons 0imageJean-Antoine Alavoine Le Chevalier (1776-1834). Projet pour la fontaine de l'Eléphant place de la Bastille. Aquarelle au trait. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 797 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6045 x 4016 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseJean-Antoine Alavoine (1776-1834). 