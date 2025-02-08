Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageaquarellepapierjean de la fontainebastillefountainfontainechevalartJean-Antoine Le Chevalier Alavoine (1776-1834). "Projet de la fontaine de l'éléphant, place de la Bastille". Aquarelle sur papier. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 886 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6038 x 4458 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFrance, Bastille day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665951/france-bastille-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAquarelle de Jean-Antoine Alavoine (1776-1834) Dernier projet pour la fontaine de l'Éléphant de la Bastille (1809-1810) - H…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665354/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFrance, Bastille day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427727/france-bastille-day-poster-templateView licenseJean-Antoine Alavoine (1776-1834). "Elevation latérale de la fontaine de l'Eléphant à ériger au milieu de la place de la…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725861/image-art-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseFrance, Bastille day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776603/france-bastille-day-poster-templateView licenseDecorative fountain project for the interior by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698388/free-illustration-image-fountain-mucha-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFrance, Bastille day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536878/france-bastille-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlexandre Théodore Brongniart (1739-1813). "Projet de porte et de place de la Bourse à l'extrémité de la rue Vivienne".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722188/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFrance, Bastille day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791910/france-bastille-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseColonne de Juillet op de Place de la Bastille in Parijs (c. 1880 - c. 1900) by Louis Antoine Pamardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757218/photo-image-paper-cloud-personFree Image from public domain licenseBastille day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537741/bastille-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseDecor of the basin rim of the Fouquet boutique fountain by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2699866/free-illustration-image-art-deco-mucha-alphonseFree Image from public domain licenseGeorges Seurat's editable A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928986/png-1884-sunday-grande-jatte-adult-coloringView licenseBook 2, Fable 1: the two oracles (Les deux oracles)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164434/book-fable-the-two-oracles-les-deux-oraclesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987062/flower-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseBook 1, Fable 11: Bags of destinies (Les sacs des destinées)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164453/book-fable-11-bags-destinies-les-sacs-des-destineesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11988505/flower-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseBook 4, Fable 7: Pandorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164456/book-fable-pandoraFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic business logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711430/aesthetic-business-logo-templateView licenseBook 5, Fable 14: the present and the future (Le present et l'avenir)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164440/book-fable-14-the-present-and-the-future-le-present-lavenirFree Image from public domain licenseArt Deco collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367860/image-rose-flower-artView licenseBook 2, Fable 9: the chameleon (Le camelon)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164432/book-fable-the-chameleon-le-camelonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage florist red logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777538/vintage-florist-red-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBook 4, Fable 16: the peace (La paix)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164441/book-fable-16-the-peace-la-paixFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist white vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574425/florist-white-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBook 3, Fable 4: the two pigeons (Les deux pigeons)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164426/book-fable-the-two-pigeons-les-deux-pigeonsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic business logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998298/aesthetic-business-logo-templateView licenseBook 1, Fable 16: the magician (La magicienne)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164447/book-fable-16-the-magician-la-magicienneFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688088/branding-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBook 1, Fable 13: the lottery of Jupiter (La lotterie de Jupiter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164425/book-fable-13-the-lottery-jupiter-la-lotterie-jupiterFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443652/branding-instagram-post-templateView licenseBook 4, Fable 3: the opinion (L'Opinion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164439/book-fable-the-opinion-lopinionFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722039/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBook 4, Fable 13: the treasure (Le trésor)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164452/book-fable-13-the-treasure-le-tresorFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722048/summer-fragrance-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBook 3, Fable 1: Achille and Chironhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164418/book-fable-achille-and-chironFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534953/summer-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook 3, Fable 12: Pluto and Proserpinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164443/book-fable-12-pluto-and-proserpinaFree Image from public domain licenseWine gala night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532612/wine-gala-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook 2, Fable 20: Minos and death (Minos et la mort)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164416/book-fable-20-minos-and-death-minos-mortFree Image from public domain license