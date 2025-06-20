rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Save
Edit Image
george bellowsbellowscowsanimalspeopleartpublic domaincc0
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764343/winter-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Five Cows (1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Five Cows (1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3565976/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Winter art exhibition Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200741/winter-art-exhibition-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Belgian farmyard (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Belgian farmyard (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650237/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition Instagram story, editable social media design
Winter art exhibition Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200746/winter-art-exhibition-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
The sand team (ca. 1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
The sand team (ca. 1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3572383/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Season's greetings Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Season's greetings Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200739/seasons-greetings-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Dempsey and Firpo by George Wesley Bellows
Dempsey and Firpo by George Wesley Bellows
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883415/dempsey-and-firpo-george-wesley-bellowsFree Image from public domain license
Season's greetings Instagram story, editable social media design
Season's greetings Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200745/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Ox Team, Wharf at Matinicus (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of…
Ox Team, Wharf at Matinicus (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567473/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition blog banner template, editable ad
Winter art exhibition blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200749/winter-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Hungry dogs (1907-1910) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
Hungry dogs (1907-1910) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566035/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Season's greetings blog banner template, editable ad
Season's greetings blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200748/seasons-greetings-blog-banner-template-editableView license
The appeal to the people (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…
The appeal to the people (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571496/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
Anne (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
Anne (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561311/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Tennis (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
Tennis (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566507/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter parade poster template, editable text and design
Winter parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589894/winter-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dempsey and Firpo (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.
Dempsey and Firpo (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726363/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture blog banner template
Indian art & culture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027221/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-templateView license
The tournament (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally…
The tournament (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571005/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter festival poster template, editable text and design
Winter festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589934/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The charge, left detail (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
The charge, left detail (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3569941/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template
Indian art & culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874281/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView license
Village massacre (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
Village massacre (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567379/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template
Indian culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Bathing beach (1918–1921) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
Bathing beach (1918–1921) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570161/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200743/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Preliminaries (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally…
Preliminaries (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566832/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Facebook story template
Indian culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
Builders of Ships (1916) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Builders of Ships (1916) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561696/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale blog banner template, editable ad
Winter sale blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200751/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView license
The charge (the Russian charge) (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…
The charge (the Russian charge) (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570221/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Instagram story, editable social media design
Winter sale Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200747/winter-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
The Window (1922) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
The Window (1922) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3572249/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template
Indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874407/indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Final instructions (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
Final instructions (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561740/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture blog banner template
Indian culture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027236/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView license
Cliff Dwellers (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
Cliff Dwellers (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571167/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license