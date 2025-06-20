Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge bellowsbellowscowsanimalspeopleartpublic domaincc0Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 948 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3913 x 3091 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWinter art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764343/winter-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFive Cows (1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3565976/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200741/winter-art-exhibition-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBelgian farmyard (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650237/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200746/winter-art-exhibition-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe sand team (ca. 1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3572383/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200739/seasons-greetings-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDempsey and Firpo by George Wesley Bellowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883415/dempsey-and-firpo-george-wesley-bellowsFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200745/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseOx Team, Wharf at Matinicus (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567473/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200749/winter-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseHungry dogs (1907-1910) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566035/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200748/seasons-greetings-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseThe appeal to the people (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571496/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseAnne (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561311/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseTennis (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566507/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589894/winter-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDempsey and Firpo (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726363/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027221/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe tournament (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571005/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589934/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe charge, left detail (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3569941/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874281/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView licenseVillage massacre (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567379/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseBathing beach (1918–1921) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570161/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200743/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePreliminaries (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566832/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseBuilders of Ships (1916) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561696/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200751/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseThe charge (the Russian charge) (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570221/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200747/winter-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Window (1922) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3572249/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874407/indian-culture-poster-templateView licenseFinal instructions (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561740/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027236/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView licenseCliff Dwellers (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571167/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license