That liberty shall not perish from the earth - Buy liberty bonds Fourth Liberty Loan / / Joseph Pennell del. ; Ketterlinus…
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
You--Buy a Liberty bond lest I perish C.R. Macauley.
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
Have you bought your bond? Liberty Loan - Subscriptions received here Adolph Treidler.
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Buy a United States government bond of the 2nd Liberty Loan of 1917 Dan Sayre Groesbeck ; Illinois Prtng.? Co. Chicago.
World Freedom Day Instagram story template, editable text
Before sunset buy a U.S. government bond of the 2nd liberty loan of 1917 / Eugenie De Land.
World Freedom Day blog banner template, editable text
Before sunset to-day buy a Liberty Bond
World Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable text
Sunrise or sunset own a Liberty Bond Eugenie DeLand.
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Food will win the war - You came here seeking freedom, now you must help to preserve it - Wheat is needed for the allies -…
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Food will win the war - You came here seeking freedom, now you must help to preserve it - Wheat is needed for the allies -…
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Before sunset buy a U.S. government bond of the 2nd liberty loan. (1917) vintage poster by Eugenie De Land. Original public…
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Buy Liberty Bonds
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
There is a Liberty Bond in this house Commercial Art Class, Maryland Institute.
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Add the fifth point--Victory Liberty Loan
Retro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
If you can't go across with a gun, come across with your part of the Red Cross war fund C. W. Love ; The United States…
Economic Recovery poster template, editable text and design
The "Y" has more than 2000 such homes for our boys--United War Work Campaign, November 11-18 Albert Herter.
Economic revival poster template, editable text and design
Keep this hand of mercy at its work one hundred million dollars : War fund week P.G. Morgan.
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Help fill the war chest Humanity calls you, May 20-27 / / Ketterlinus, Phila.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Joan of Arc saved France--Women of America, save your country--Buy War Savings Stamps Haskell Coffin.
Art & culture tour poster template, editable text and design
They are looking to us for help - Are you one of us? Add your bit to the Red Cross War Fund L. N. Britton.
Autumn travel package poster template, editable text and design
For our aviators--Send us something to melt or sell - gold, silver, plate / F ; Carey Print NY.
History quote Facebook story template
They give their lives, do you lend your savings? W.S.S.--War Savings Stamps issued by the United States government H. Devitt…
