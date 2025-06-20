Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagejapaneseanimalsartjapanese artpublic domainpaintingspublic domain japanesecc0Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 539 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2993 x 6668 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBirds Gather under the Spring Willow. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638402/httpsclevelandartorgart197431Free Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChinese birds and flowers (1430-1500) vintage painting by Yin Hong. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661329/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers and Rocks. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638978/httpsclevelandartorgart1915116Free Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728608/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725906/httpsclevelandartorgart1927199Free Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726113/httpsclevelandartorgart1926466Free Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKasuga Deer Mandala (mid–1300s to 1400s) Japanese painting in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742633/free-illustration-image-mandala-tree-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJapanese flowers (1368–1644)) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660945/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Unicorn in Captivity (from the Unicorn Tapestries). Original public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727103/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChapter 78 of the Greater Sutra of the Perfection of Wisdom during 12th century painting in high resolution. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635655/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese tiger ukiyo-e art editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760581/japanese-tiger-ukiyo-e-art-editable-design-community-remixView licenseDa fangguang huayan jing during 14th century book in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635648/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseWelcoming Descent of the Amida Buddha Triad during 13th century painting in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635629/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseChapter from the Expanded Flower Garland Sutra, one of the “Jingoji Sutras” (ca. 1156) painting in high resolution. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635640/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670636/vintage-japanese-tigers-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds and Flowers. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638417/httpsclevelandartorgart19481281Free Image from public domain licenseLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licensePeacocks and Bamboo. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638414/httpsclevelandartorgart198622Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760115/japanese-crane-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragment from Volume 53 of the Flower Garland Sutra, one of the “Burnt Sutra Fragments” (ca. 744) calligraphy in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635647/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese peacocks and bamboo (1539–1613) vintage painting by Tosa Mitsuyoshi. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661176/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese peacocks and bamboo (1539–1613) vintage painting by Tosa Mitsuyoshi. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039711/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese peacocks and bamboo (1539–1613) vintage painting by Tosa Mitsuyoshi. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661266/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTapestry China, Ming Period. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638979/httpsclevelandartorgart19161334Free Image from public domain license