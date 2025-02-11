Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagemartin schongauerpublic domain martin schongauerflowersartwatercolourpublic domainbotanicalpublic domain flowersStudies of Peonies; Martin Schongauer (1472-1473)Original public domain image from Getty MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 928 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5318 x 4112 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpring flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12130576/spring-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudies of Peonies (1472-1473) painting in high resolution by Martin Schongauer. Original from Getty Museum. 