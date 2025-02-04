Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterfly posterbutterflies public domainposterbutterfliesflowersartpublic domainbotanicalThe Heiress / Jacqui Morgan.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 780 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4345 x 6686 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlorist ads poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821331/florist-ads-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseThe Heiress (1976) butterfly bursting from a cocoon poster by Jacqui Morgan. Original public domain image from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631727/image-flowers-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731886/book-cover-poster-templateView licenseThe Black Patti, Mme. M. Sissieretta Jones the greatest singer of her race.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648963/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTea party poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821336/tea-party-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseBermudahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725895/bermudaFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820889/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseOliver!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648858/oliverFree Image from public domain licenseWine menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968873/wine-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKellar in his latest mysteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683055/kellar-his-latest-mysteryFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery and refill station poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672351/grocery-and-refill-station-poster-template-editable-designView licenseHallelujah, baby! Hilary Knight.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648876/hallelujah-baby-hilary-knightFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseDo spirits return? Houdini says no - and proves it. 3 shows in one : magic, illusions, escapes = fraud mediums exposed.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648966/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528543/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Raisin in the sunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649073/raisin-the-sunFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887415/wildlife-poster-templateView licenseWPA Federal Theatre Playhouse, Tulane and Miro, world premiere of "African vineyard" by Gladys Unger & Walter Armitagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650438/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rolled poster mockup, b&w botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021216/editable-rolled-poster-mockup-bandw-botanical-designView licenseDer deutsche Schmied, ein vaterländisches Spiel ... Louis Oppenheim.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683111/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist ads poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820883/florist-ads-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseWest Side Storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648629/west-side-storyFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseMadison Square, New York in midwinter. February Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648622/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePersonal growth quote Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152232/personal-growth-quote-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseGeorges de Feure's Jane Derval. Folies-Bergère (1904)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227316/georges-feures-jane-derval-folies-bergere-1904Free Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121312/flower-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAlexander, crystal seer sees our life from the cradle to the grave.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682974/image-art-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain licenseIn loving memory poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13461186/loving-memory-poster-templateView licenseDon't fail to see Corinne and her 30 merriemakers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906534/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHello summer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887394/hello-summer-poster-templateView licenseThe health of the spirithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405003/the-health-the-spiritFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738152/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarine-schauspiel in der Kriegsausstellung ... Griessler.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683192/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733437/ballet-academy-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseEldorado (1894) by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777726/eldorado-1894-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseBridal shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522644/bridal-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCharles Frohman's latest production, the new play Zaza adapted by David Belasco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682914/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant butterfly floral art mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21643448/elegant-butterfly-floral-art-mockup-customizable-designView licenseMademoiselle Eglantine’s Troupe (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec. Original from Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975107/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-lautrec-yellowFree Image from public domain license