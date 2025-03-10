Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagexviii centuryplans buildingxviiisacre-coeurxviii artsartbuildingpublic domainProjet pour le Sacré-Coeur (plan). Reproduction du dessin d'Abadie en 1874. Paris (XVIIIème arr.). Tirage sur papier albuminé à partir d'un négatif sur verre au collodion humide. 1874-1879. Photographie de Charles Marville (1813-1879). Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 781 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3810 x 5857 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseProjet pour le Sacré-Coeur. Projet pour le Sacré-Coeur. Reproduction du dessin d'Abadie en 1874 (coupe). Paris (XVIIIème arr.). Tirage sur papier albuminé. Reproduction photographique du projet pour le Sacré-Coeur présenté par l'architecte Abadie : maquette. Paris (XVIIIème arr.). Jean-Antoine Alavoine (1776-1834). "Elevation latérale de la fontaine de l'Eléphant à ériger au milieu de la place de la Bastille". Jean-Antoine Alavoine (1776-1834). "Elevation latérale de la fontaine de l'Eléphant à ériger au milieu de la place de la Bastille". Victor Dargaud (1850-1921). "La statue de la Liberté de Bartholdi dans l'atelier du fondeur Gayet, rue de Chazelles". Huile sur toile. Cruyl Lievin. "L'hôtel royal des Invalides". Paris (VIIème arr.). Dessin, vers 1710. Paris, musée Carnavalet. Cruyl Lievin. "L'hôtel royal des Invalides". Paris (VIIème arr.). Dessin, vers 1710. Paris, musée Carnavalet. Preparatory cardboard for a stained glass window by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Preparatory cardboard for a stained glass window by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Nice souvenir of the promenade des Anglais (1880) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec. Jean-Antoine Alavoine Le Chevalier (1776-1834). Projet pour la fontaine de l'Eléphant place de la Bastille. Aquarelle. Jean-Antoine Alavoine Le Chevalier (1776-1834). Projet pour la fontaine de l'Eléphant place de la Bastille. Aquarelle. Alexandre Théodore Brongniart (1739-1813). Plan du cimetière du Père Lachaise. Aquarelle et encre noire sur papier cartonné. Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934) et Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Côte...lette d'Azur Rapide". Lithographie. Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934) et Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Côte...lette d'Azur Rapide". Lithographie. Paris Panorama. L'Oiseau Cheri (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Rosalie Delafontaine (1898). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Rosalie Delafontaine (1898). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Rosalie Delafontaine. "Fenêtre Renaissance de 'Hôtel de Thou, 11 place Saint-André-des-Arts, 1898". Paris, musée Carnavalet. The Sacre Coeur on Montmartre, France. The Sacre Coeur on Montmartre, France. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Come on, my good friend! (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. La belle indolente (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. La belle indolente (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. L'amant poète (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Le Langage des Fleurs (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Le Langage des Fleurs (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Rue de la Bûcherie, du cul de sac Saint-Ambroise (fifth arrondissement) (1866–1868) by Charles Marville