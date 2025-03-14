Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageflower patternpatternflowerspublic domain1500s public domainpublic domain ornamentsOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1145 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4498 x 4716 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4498 x 4716 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseLeaf from a Psalter and Prayerbook: Calendar Page with Labors (recto) and Calendar Page with Peasant (verso) (ca. 1524)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726129/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseLeaf from a Book of Hours: Annunciation, Nativity and Two Prophets (ca. 1485)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726075/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726008/httpsclevelandartorgart200911Free Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728879/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseFlowers and birds design for wallpaper and textiles (19th century) painting in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727319/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728878/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728872/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseIto nishiki (yarn brocade), anhera-ori (weave), shows floral and vine designs for kimonos (ca.1750-1900) print in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638908/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726985/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseIto nishiki (yarn brocade) stylized cherry blossom flower designs for kimonos (ca.1750-1900) print in high resolution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638970/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseFloral design for printed textiles ( 1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726572/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseVintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725794/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseIto nishiki (yarn brocade) Kara nishiki (Chinese brocade) with red background and Kinran (gold brocade) with hollyhock on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638935/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flyer mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195197/editable-flyer-mockup-flat-lay-designView licensePeony design for embroidery (1891). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688310/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening flyer template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23434829/image-flower-plant-patternView licenseJapanese gold pattern fabric in high resolution during the late 1800s–early 1900s.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727587/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAllover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727222/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23436964/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725787/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseFloral woven textiles in high resolution from the late 19th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725713/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in yourself Instagram story template, original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23570613/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseFloral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727123/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseReception invitation poster template, original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23612998/image-flower-plant-patternView licenseGrass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727320/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license