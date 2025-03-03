rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Save
Edit Image
cranachlucas cranach1500s public domainrenaissancepublic domain renaissance1500spublic domainrenaissance art
Adam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed media
Adam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609068/adam-and-eve-standing-vintage-couch-remixed-mediaView license
Lucas Cranach's Judgment of Paris (1530) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Lucas Cranach's Judgment of Paris (1530) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984062/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy marriage Instagram story template, Adam and Eve illustration
Happy marriage Instagram story template, Adam and Eve illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609025/happy-marriage-instagram-story-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView license
Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Original public domain image from The MET Museum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728608/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Happy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustration
Happy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608976/happy-marriage-instagram-post-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView license
The Unicorn in Captivity (from the Unicorn Tapestries). Original public domain image from The MET Museum
The Unicorn in Captivity (from the Unicorn Tapestries). Original public domain image from The MET Museum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727103/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain license
Happy marriage PowerPoint presentation template, Adam and Eve illustration
Happy marriage PowerPoint presentation template, Adam and Eve illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609045/happy-marriage-powerpoint-presentation-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView license
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726242/httpsclevelandartorgart1946217Free Image from public domain license
Artwork hardcover book mockup, editable design
Artwork hardcover book mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714360/artwork-hardcover-book-mockup-editable-designView license
A Dappled Gray Stallion Tethered in a Landscape (1584-1587)
A Dappled Gray Stallion Tethered in a Landscape (1584-1587)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725949/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Happy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustration
Happy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998878/happy-marriage-instagram-post-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView license
A Sheet of Studies with French Roses and an Oxeye Daisy; Jacques Le Moyne de Morgues (French, about 1533 - 1588)
A Sheet of Studies with French Roses and an Oxeye Daisy; Jacques Le Moyne de Morgues (French, about 1533 - 1588)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725929/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Birds Gather under the Spring Willow. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Birds Gather under the Spring Willow. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638402/httpsclevelandartorgart197431Free Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Lucas Cranach's The Nymph of the Spring (after 1537) famous painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Lucas Cranach's The Nymph of the Spring (after 1537) famous painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984303/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elder
Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150162/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Cranach, Lucas d. Ä. - Die Melancholie - 1532
Cranach, Lucas d. Ä. - Die Melancholie - 1532
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665451/cranach-lucas-die-melancholie-1532Free Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Lucas Cranach's The fountain of youth (1546) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Lucas Cranach's The fountain of youth (1546) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984423/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Judgment of Paris by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Judgment of Paris by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922309/judgment-parisFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lucas Cranach's Apollo and Diana (1530) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Lucas Cranach's Apollo and Diana (1530) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984402/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Lucas Cranach's Lukas Spielhausen (1532) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Lucas Cranach's Lukas Spielhausen (1532) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984471/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Study of a Lion by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Study of a Lion by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246949/study-lion-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Roll up banner mockup, editable design
Roll up banner mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711739/roll-banner-mockup-editable-designView license
Jesus and the woman taken in adultery
Jesus and the woman taken in adultery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665804/jesus-and-the-woman-taken-adulteryFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lucas Cranach's Law and Grace; Damnation and Salvation (1529) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
Lucas Cranach's Law and Grace; Damnation and Salvation (1529) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984053/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism quote editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Hinduism quote editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079961/image-art-vintage-designView license
Lucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Lucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984468/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Medal of Johann Friedrich, Duke of Saxony (1544 (Renaissance)) by Hans R Reinhart and After Lucas Cranach the elder
Medal of Johann Friedrich, Duke of Saxony (1544 (Renaissance)) by Hans R Reinhart and After Lucas Cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150916/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Portrait of a Man by Circle of Lucas Cranach the Elder
Portrait of a Man by Circle of Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184840/image-lucas-cranach-elder-1537-1931Free Image from public domain license