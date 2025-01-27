Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imageposternew yorkpublic domainartpianoscolorphotocc0Amateur contest for children Final eliminations, Sept. 24, 1936.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 953 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2908 x 3660 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseHarmonica contest on the mall, Central Park Final championship.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668899/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseExhibition of work done by children in the free art classes of the Federal Art Project Works Projects Administration Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649243/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cityscape poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622651/retro-cityscape-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFree summer art classes for children Drawing and painting, metal craft - sculpture, pottery - lithography : Queensboro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649188/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseWPA paintings by children under Federal Art Project, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668926/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757279/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseChildren's art Paintings, murals, prints, sculpture, craftwork by children in Project art teaching classes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650336/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseBe clean in everything that concerns your babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726580/clean-everything-that-concerns-your-babyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView licenseSculpture classes for children now in session Under direction of Art Teaching Division, Federal Art Project, Works Progress…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650471/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, featuring 'Publicity' on a textured background editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView licenseNo creature in this world so ignorantly nurtured as the average baby Advice at your health bureau.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648438/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChildren's festival Saturday, May 25th, 1940, Community Square, Queensbridge Housing Project herzog.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650390/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709640/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTuberculosis Don't kiss me! : Your kiss of affection - the germ of infection JD.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York flight Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020568/new-york-flight-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohn is not really dull - he may only need his eyes examinedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650239/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBe sure to visit the five-borough outdoor exhibitions of children's paintings (1941) poster by Henry Herzog. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854563/image-vintage-illustration-cowFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseNurse the baby Your protection against trouble : Inform yourself through the Health Bureau publications and consult your…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649265/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287516/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSculpture exhibition - March 23-April 16 - Federal Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650488/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913850/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition of work by art teachers on the Federal Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew release poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697431/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrint making A new tradition featuring original color lithography.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671549/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThe Big Apple poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638326/the-big-apple-poster-template-editable-designView licenseExhibition of housing photographs Produced by Federal Art Project, Work Projects Administration M.A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition of oil paintings by artists in the easel division of the W.P.A. Federal Art Project at the W.P.A. Federal Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseExhibition Illinois Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration B.S.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650367/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663242/yummy-cheesecake-editable-poster-template-bakery-shopView licenseEast side, West side exhibition of photographshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726014/east-side-west-side-exhibition-photographsFree Image from public domain license