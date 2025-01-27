rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
Harmonica contest on the mall, Central Park Final championship.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668899/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
Exhibition of work done by children in the free art classes of the Federal Art Project Works Projects Administration Greco.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649243/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622651/retro-cityscape-poster-template-editable-designView license
Free summer art classes for children Drawing and painting, metal craft - sculpture, pottery - lithography : Queensboro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649188/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
WPA paintings by children under Federal Art Project, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668926/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757279/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Children's art Paintings, murals, prints, sculpture, craftwork by children in Project art teaching classes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650336/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Be clean in everything that concerns your baby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726580/clean-everything-that-concerns-your-babyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView license
Sculpture classes for children now in session Under direction of Art Teaching Division, Federal Art Project, Works Progress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650471/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring 'Publicity' on a textured background editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView license
No creature in this world so ignorantly nurtured as the average baby Advice at your health bureau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648438/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Children's festival Saturday, May 25th, 1940, Community Square, Queensbridge Housing Project herzog.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650390/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Weekend nyc poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709640/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tuberculosis Don't kiss me! : Your kiss of affection - the germ of infection JD.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York flight Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020568/new-york-flight-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John is not really dull - he may only need his eyes examined
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650239/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Be sure to visit the five-borough outdoor exhibitions of children's paintings (1941) poster by Henry Herzog. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854563/image-vintage-illustration-cowFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Nurse the baby Your protection against trouble : Inform yourself through the Health Bureau publications and consult your…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649265/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cityscape poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287516/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sculpture exhibition - March 23-April 16 - Federal Art Gallery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650488/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Weekend nyc poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913850/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Exhibition of work by art teachers on the Federal Art Project
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New release poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697431/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Print making A new tradition featuring original color lithography.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671549/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The Big Apple poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638326/the-big-apple-poster-template-editable-designView license
Exhibition of housing photographs Produced by Federal Art Project, Work Projects Administration M.A.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Exhibition of oil paintings by artists in the easel division of the W.P.A. Federal Art Project at the W.P.A. Federal Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Exhibition Illinois Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration B.S.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650367/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Yummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663242/yummy-cheesecake-editable-poster-template-bakery-shopView license
East side, West side exhibition of photographs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726014/east-side-west-side-exhibition-photographsFree Image from public domain license