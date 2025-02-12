Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imageworld warwar posterscatposterwarcat artarmy recruiting posterrecruiting postersTreat 'em rough - Join the tanks United States Tank Corps / / Ahgiet Hutaf ; National Printing & Engraving Co., Chicago, New York, St. Louis.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11382 x 16756 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 11382 x 16756 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTreat 'em rough - Join the tanks United States Tank Corps (1917) vintage poster by August William Hutaf. 