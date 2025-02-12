Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagewar posterslight bulbsworld war posterpublic domain postersposteramericanartcc0Light consumes coal - Save light, save coal United States Fuel Administration / / Coles Phillips ; Wards & Deutsch Litho. Co. Chicago.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 889 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1138 x 1536 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJuly 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView licenseUncle Sam needs that extra shovelful F. Sindelar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648842/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCorn - the food of the nation Serve some way every meal - appetizing, nourishing, economical Lloyd Harrison ; Harrison…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683002/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseKeep it coming - waste nothing Illian ; The W.F. Powers Co. Litho., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682947/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThis is what God gives us - what are you giving so that others may live? Eat less wheat, meat, fats, sugar - send more to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682976/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseDefeat the Kaiser and his U-boats--Victory depends on which fails first, food or frightfulness--Waste nothing Steele ;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649935/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseEat less, and let us be thankful that we have enough to share with those who fight for freedom A. Hendee ; Edwards & Deutsch…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682965/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLight consumes coal poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseIf you can't go across with a gun, come across with your part of the Red Cross war fund C. W. Love ; The United States…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682921/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe "Y" has more than 2000 such homes for our boys--United War Work Campaign, November 11-18 Albert Herter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683104/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRight to vote poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761332/png-america-american-artView licenseKeep this hand of mercy at its work one hundred million dollars : War fund week P.G. Morgan.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680051/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseEcology poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8838404/ecology-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseNothing stops these men, let nothing stop you H. Giles '18 ; John H. Eggers Co. Inc., New York.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682971/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseDefend America by Aiding the Allieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682949/defend-america-aiding-the-alliesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld environment day poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8838306/world-environment-day-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseFarm to win "over there" - Join the U.S. Boys' Woking Reserve Young men 16 to 21 - The army behind the Army Adolph Treidler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682882/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEarth hour poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8838508/earth-hour-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseKeep 'em going! Ketterlinus Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679623/keep-em-going-ketterlinus-philaFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseSave your child from autocracy and poverty. Buy war savings stamps. United States Treasury Department Herbert Paus.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668932/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSustainability poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074880/sustainability-poster-templateView licenseSave the products of the land--Eat more fish-they feed themselves United States Food Administration Charles Livingston Bull…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683186/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587257/may-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTo all employees: a call to action! Herbert Paus del.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682904/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThink green poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001632/think-green-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePatriotic League Howard Chandler Christy 1918 ; The United States Prtg. & Lith. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682934/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHelp fill the war chest Humanity calls you, May 20-27 / / Ketterlinus, Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722306/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOur boys need sox, knit your bithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682889/our-boys-need-sox-knit-your-bitFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511643/world-peace-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoan of Arc saved France--Women of America, save your country--Buy War Savings Stamps Haskell Coffin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682913/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license