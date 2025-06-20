rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Adrien Barrère. "Groupe de soldats en marche". Lithographie couleur. 1917. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Save
Edit Image
guerrepoiluartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageadrien barrere
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Adrien Barrère. "Poilus dans une tranchée". Lithographie couleur. 1916. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Adrien Barrère. "Poilus dans une tranchée". Lithographie couleur. 1916. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726043/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Sem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Argonne". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Sem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Argonne". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727197/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Lorrain". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Sem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Lorrain". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727189/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; au bon soldat". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; au bon soldat". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727278/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre (1914-1918), 2ème album". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Sem (1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre (1914-1918), 2ème album". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727210/image-art-public-domain-sketchFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; ravitaillement le soir sous la pluie". Procédé…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; ravitaillement le soir sous la pluie". Procédé…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727207/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Maurice Bourguignon. "Le Dernier raid des zeppelins, 29 au 30 janvier 1916". Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Maurice Bourguignon. "Le Dernier raid des zeppelins, 29 au 30 janvier 1916". Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726062/image-art-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; les cuisines roulantes". Procédé photomécanique…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; les cuisines roulantes". Procédé photomécanique…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727202/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Giuseppe Verdi conducting the Paris Opera premiere of Aida (sung in French) at the Palais Garnier on 22 March 1880, drawing…
Giuseppe Verdi conducting the Paris Opera premiere of Aida (sung in French) at the Palais Garnier on 22 March 1880, drawing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666304/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
"Rue Gassendi, vue du 6ème étage : Nuit d'alerte en 1918". Dessin de Félix Brard. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
"Rue Gassendi, vue du 6ème étage : Nuit d'alerte en 1918". Dessin de Félix Brard. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727244/image-art-public-domain-cityFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727374/image-art-public-domain-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fifteen French doctors wearing aprons and holding various instruments. Colour lithograph by A. Barrère, ca. 1903.
Fifteen French doctors wearing aprons and holding various instruments. Colour lithograph by A. Barrère, ca. 1903.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959298/image-cartoon-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with The Great Pyramid painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with The Great Pyramid painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774357/png-adrien-dauzats-art-artistsView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…
Sem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727132/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Poilus des régions envahies (juliste), 1917 - 1918, Adrien Barrère
Poilus des régions envahies (juliste), 1917 - 1918, Adrien Barrère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863524/image-paper-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
COCORICO/ Willette.
COCORICO/ Willette.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729061/cocorico-willetteFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Charleroi en 1873. Carte topographique de la Belgique en couleurs (1865 - 1930) au 1/20.000. La première édition en…
Charleroi en 1873. Carte topographique de la Belgique en couleurs (1865 - 1930) au 1/20.000. La première édition en…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665465/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…
Sem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727344/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727283/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727336/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727135/image-art-public-domain-coupleFree Image from public domain license