Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagesuffragesuffragistswomen suffragewoman ridinghorsebackwoman riding horseridingsuffrage poster[Inez Milholland Boissevain, wearing white cape, seated on white horse at the National American Woman Suffrage Association parade, March 3, 1913, Washington, D.C.]Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 877 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1992 x 1456 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429550/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseOfficial program - Woman suffrage procession, Washington, D.C. March 3, 1913 / Dale.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690958/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429561/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseJimmy Carter's Inaugural day parade, Washington, D.C. by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303096/image-horses-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428272/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseJimmy Carter's Inaugural day parade, Washington, D.C. by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6302424/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428348/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseJimmy Carter's Inauguration, Washington, D.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307358/jimmy-carters-inauguration-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWalter and Joan Mondale, Jimmy Carter's Inaugural day parade, Washington, D.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6314530/walter-and-joan-mondale-jimmy-carters-inaugural-day-parade-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseKnight's Journey fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJimmy Carter's Inauguration, Washington, D.C. by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6301861/jimmy-carters-inauguration-washington-dc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLijkstatie van Willem IV, 1752, plaat 3 (1752) by Jan Punt and Pieter Jan van Cuyckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13758251/image-paper-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseJimmy Carter's Inaugural day parade, Washington, D.C. by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303691/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseLijkstatie van Willem IV, 1752, plaat 2 (1752) by Jan Punt and Pieter Jan van Cuyckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13758194/image-paper-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseJuan Palarea y Blanes. Process print.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002065/juan-palarea-blanes-process-printFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseFranchise Report for 1893 of The New Zealand Women's Christian Temperance Union (1893) by New Zealand Women s Christian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9958185/image-paper-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428719/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseThe four glorious days. December 24-29, 1913: Napier and the Mardi Gras, December 26. The Queen of the Mardi Gras (Mrs…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028628/image-mardi-gras-1913-accessoryFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428365/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Andrew Jackson: equestrian statue: Lafayette Park, Washington D.C. Photograph, ca. 1880, of a bronze statue by Clark…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961229/photo-image-horse-cartoon-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParticipants on horseback at the Makart festival procession 1879, group Young Citizens (1879) by Josef Löwyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612268/photo-image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428300/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseJapan: a child on a pony. Coloured photograph by Felice Beato, ca. 1868.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954607/japan-child-pony-coloured-photograph-felice-beato-ca-1868Free Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428783/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseSioux Girls by Edward S Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263246/sioux-girls-edward-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy riding horse, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369145/cowboy-riding-horse-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseWoman on a horse. From the album: Samoa (circa 1916)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9910722/woman-horse-from-the-album-samoa-circa-1916Free Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437177/horse-riding-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Guide (c. 1900–10) by Carl Moonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774050/the-guide-c-1900-10-carl-moonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436981/horse-riding-course-instagram-post-templateView licenseMilholland, Inez (Mrs. Eugene Boissevain), portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6799297/milholland-inez-mrs-eugene-boissevain-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseFight for justice poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777225/fight-for-justice-poster-templateView licenseMilholland, Inez (Mrs. Eugene Boissevain), portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6799273/milholland-inez-mrs-eugene-boissevain-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license