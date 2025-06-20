Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageaddedyearcreative commonsStanding Ruff; Gerardus van Veen (Dutch, about 1620 - about 1683)Original public domain image from Getty MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1032 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5872 x 5048 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseLobster (recto) Sketch of an Armoured Male Figure (verso) during 1600shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726001/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBird Study painting in high resolution by George Edwards (1694-1773).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725698/image-art-public-domain-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBird Study painting in high resolution by George Edwards (1694-1773).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725707/image-art-public-domain-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA spaniel (1653) painting in high resolution by Paulus Potter. Original from the National Gallery of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727552/image-art-public-domain-dogFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726126/httpsclevelandartorgart1955140Free Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBear Hunt (1649) painting in high resolution by Paulus Potter. Original from the National Gallery of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727558/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727190/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726694/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAutumn Maples with Poem Slips. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638419/original-from-the-art-institute-chicagoFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBouquet of Flowers on a Ledge (1619) by Ambrosius Bosschaert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726830/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowering Prunus. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638878/httpsclevelandartorgart1941286Free Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727220/volare-digital-captureFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726985/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseChannel Bass (1904) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726809/image-watercolor-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727381/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseA Dappled Gray Stallion Tethered in a Landscape (1584-1587)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725949/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727421/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722216/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727151/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrangutan (Orangoetan) (1914) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727288/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license