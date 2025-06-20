rawpixel
Cinnamomum; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770)
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
Cinnamomum illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036223/illustration-image-leaf-art-plantFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
Spiraea; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726065/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Juniper; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770); Germany; 1745
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726068/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Carnations illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036222/illustration-image-flower-leaf-artFree Image from public domain license
Haute-couture poster template
Original public domain image from Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726934/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Dandelion; Barbara Regina Dietzsch (1755)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726067/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728886/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Cinnamomum illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036227/illustration-image-flower-leaf-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template
Boeket van tulpen, viooltjes, blauwe druifjes en dotters (ca. 1763–1825) by Willem van Leen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727404/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly seamless pattern computer wallpaper, editable George Shaw's exotic flower design
Bloemen (ca. 1755–1776) by Gilles Demarteau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727556/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728885/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
George Shaw's butterfly seamless pattern, editable exotic flower design
Boeket bloemen in de hals van een groene vaas (ca. 1763–1825) by Willem van Leen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727551/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
A plant (Hyoscyamus aureus): flowering stem and floral segments. Watercolour by G. D. Ehret, 1736.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953308/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly seamless pattern desktop wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…
Plantae Selectae: No. 46–Tacamahaca or Balsam Poplar by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2372435/free-illustration-image-botanical-flower-balsamFree Image from public domain license
Floral vintage editable text design inspired by Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by…
Studie van takken met bladeren (ca. 1732–1776) by Gilles Demarteau.Original from The Rijksmuseum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727550/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
La figlia dei flori Instagram post template
Magnolia grandiflora (1743), vintage flower illustration by Georg Dionysius Ehret; Etcher: Georg Dionysius Ehret; Publisher:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230543/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty Instagram post template, editable text
Geranium (1874) by L. Prang & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727531/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template, editable text & design
Plate 61 from Mark Catesby's Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands, London, 1731-43 (3rd ed., 1771)..…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653991/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
autumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727528/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726082/httpsclevelandartorgart198732Free Image from public domain license