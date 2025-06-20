rawpixel
Juniper; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770); Germany; 1745
Echoes of change poster template, editable vintage photography design
Spiraea; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770)
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Cinnamomum; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770)
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Magnolia grandiflora (1743), vintage flower illustration by Georg Dionysius Ehret; Etcher: Georg Dionysius Ehret; Publisher:…
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Plate 61 from Mark Catesby's Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands, London, 1731-43 (3rd ed., 1771)..…
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Carnations illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally…
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Cinnamomum illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally…
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
Cinnamomum illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally…
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Passion Flower (1799), vintage botanical illustration by Sydenham Teak Edwards. Original public domain image from The MET…
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
A plant (Hyoscyamus aureus): flowering stem and floral segments. Watercolour by G. D. Ehret, 1736.
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
Caryophyllus X. Mercurius. Plate 67 from 'Hortus Nitidissimis Omnem per Annum Superbiens Floribus', Nuremberg, 1768
Fragrance poster template, editable vintage photography design
A fungus (Agaricus species): fungus with fruiting-bodies growing on wood. Coloured etching by G. D. Ehret, c.1744, after…
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
A plant (Lycium aethiopicum): flowering stem and floral segments. Watercolour by G. D. Ehret, 1736.
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Juniper illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Femininity poster template, editable vintage photography design
A fruiting Abutilon species, a fruiting pepper plant (Capsicum sp.) and a flowering Sisyrinchium orientale. Etching by G. D.…
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Fig (Ficus carica L.): 57 segments of flowers and fruits at different stages of maturity with detailed description. Coloured…
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Doum palm (Hyphaene thebaica (L.) C.Martius): fruiting stem and fruit segments. Etching by G. D. Ehret, c. 1743.
Nature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography design
Doum palm (Hyphaene thebaica (L.) C.Martius): leaf, sectioned stem, leaf stalk and whole plant. Etching by G. D. Ehret, c.…
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
"Hans Sloane" Botanical Plate
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
A fruiting stem of Colutea orientalis, a flowering Lunaria fruticosa, a flowering Jacobæa ægyptiaca and a fruiting stem of…
Luxury perfume poster Instagram post template, editable vintage photography design
A Magnolia species: flowering stem with labelled floral segments, fruit and seed. Coloured etching by G. D. Ehret, c.1737…
