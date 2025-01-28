Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagekeyprisonjailbastillejail keysprisoner jailpublic domain jailClefs de la Bastille. 1850-1920. Photographie anonyme. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4253 x 5574 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDrink and drive poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982737/drink-and-drive-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHandcuffs, drawing illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6716958/image-vintage-public-domain-handView licensePolice star badge png, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173453/police-star-badge-png-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseHandcuffs clipart, drawing illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715136/vector-vintage-public-domain-handView licensePolice star badge, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161832/police-star-badge-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Beggar's Operahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187857/the-beggars-operaFree Image from public domain licensePolice star badge, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161836/police-star-badge-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseHandcuffs collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724968/psd-vintage-public-domain-handView licensePolice star badge, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161981/police-star-badge-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseHandcuffs png sticker illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6713948/png-sticker-vintageView licensePolice star badge background, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161835/police-star-badge-background-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseIllustration to John Galsworthy's novel The Prisoner (around 1945 questionable) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667304/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePolice star badge, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161984/police-star-badge-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseVia Dolorosa. The Prison of the Antonia. Doorway to rock-hewn chambers by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6822275/photo-image-art-vintage-wallsFree Image from public domain licensePolice star badge png, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173455/police-star-badge-png-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseFree green prison walkway image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5913917/image-background-public-domain-greenFree Image from public domain licensePolice star badge background, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161838/police-star-badge-background-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseThe prisoner (1929) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11657846/the-prisoner-1929-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain licensePolice star badge background, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161983/police-star-badge-background-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5962595/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licensePolice star badge background, handcuffs & cell, 3D job remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161986/police-star-badge-background-handcuffs-cell-job-remix-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5947641/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseDrink and drive Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982738/drink-and-drive-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGezicht op het interieur van de Mamertijnse gevangenis te Rome (1700 - 1799) by Mesard, anonymous and Johann Sadeler Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763538/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDrink and drive Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705130/drink-and-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelease of the political prisoners in the Josefstadt fortress by order of H.M. Franz Josef I. (around 1850) by Joseph d Ä…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650904/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDrink and drive blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982734/drink-and-drive-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFree woman in prison image, public domain people CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5926378/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBastille day party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537660/bastille-day-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrom 1860 to 1890 in Wickenburg, a small Arizona city northwest of Phoenix that was once a “rough and ready” western…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582377/carol-highsmiths-arizona-photographFree Image from public domain licenseBastille day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956160/bastille-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe last moments of John Brown (leaving the jail on the morning of his execution) / Hovenden N.A. 1885, painter & etcher.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCriminal justice reform Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091403/criminal-justice-reform-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree person with handcuffed in prison public domain people CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5926708/photo-image-public-domain-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseBastille day party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443766/bastille-day-party-instagram-post-templateView licensePrisoner ball chain drawing, object illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6431616/image-public-domain-black-illustrationsView licenseBastille day party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538985/bastille-day-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseGevangenen in de Beurs van Antwerpen, 1830 (1830 - 1831) by Jacques Sturm and anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781448/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBastille day party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793349/bastille-day-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseHet Dolhuijs (1814) by Wijnand Esser, Wijnand Esser and Wijnand Esserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13783219/het-dolhuijs-1814-wijnand-esser-wijnand-esser-and-wijnand-esserFree Image from public domain license