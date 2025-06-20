Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageinternationalhandsartpublic domainposterphotocc0creative commons 0IBM, let's give safety a handOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 879 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5883 x 8028 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseIBM, let's give safety a hand (1968) poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682479/image-art-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseIBM, S curity L e akhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726302/ibm-curityFree Image from public domain licenseJob hiring, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699420/job-hiring-editable-poster-templateView licenseIBM, "Every man with an idea has at least two or three followers" Brooks Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726338/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCreative interns recruitment, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696553/creative-interns-recruitment-editable-poster-templateView licenseIBM, wear safety shoeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726267/ibm-wear-safety-shoesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIBM, share yourself... teachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649393/ibm-share-yourself-teachFree Image from public domain licenseHands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21363371/hands-faith-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseIBM, equal opportunity, pattern for progresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649456/ibm-equal-opportunity-pattern-for-progressFree Image from public domain licenseEngines of progress poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288560/engines-progress-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseIBM, wear safety shoes (1969) poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInternational mail express poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878799/international-mail-express-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseIBM, mess with your mind... technical vitality (1974) vintage poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854586/image-art-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseJob hiring flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699422/job-hiring-flyer-editable-templateView licenseIBM, S curity L e ak (1969) poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683940/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBodicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141635/bodiceFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713155/international-dog-day-poster-templateView licenseEnsemblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141641/ensembleFree Image from public domain licenseFaith endures poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21368170/faith-endures-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePolly Ouldfield of Winyah by Jeremiah Theushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066768/polly-ouldfield-winyahFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury perfume poster Instagram post template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21409616/png-flower-plantView licenseGeo. Washington, Esq.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066160/geo-washington-esqFree Image from public domain licenseLife and death poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseJ. Jacob Astor's Former Residence 88th St. near East Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066234/image-vintage-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness communication poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836801/business-communication-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseThe Carter Estate between 35th and 36th Streets and Lexington Avenuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066306/image-vintage-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSalem (Vue d'Optic)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066415/salem-vue-dopticFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Brick Meeting Looking South, St. Paul's in the Distance, 1800https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066676/image-vintage-public-domain-brickFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseNew York in 1822 from Weehawkenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066391/new-york-1822-from-weehawkenFree Image from public domain licenseOur human gift poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288897/our-human-gift-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe Army of the Potomac--A Sharp-Shooter on Picket Dutyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066815/image-vintage-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy May Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507420/happy-may-day-poster-templateView licenseStreet Views no. 1--Park Rowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066613/street-views-no-1-park-rowFree Image from public domain license