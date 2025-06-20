Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageinitial eartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageall saints in an initial e or ocreative commonsOriginal public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2978 x 3722 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChrist as the Man of Sorrows (c. 1500) by Netherlandish 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9987862/christ-the-man-sorrows-c-1500-netherlandish-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage application Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922157/marriage-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseManuscript Illumination with Scenes of Easter in an Initial A, from an Antiphonary (ca. 1320) by Nerius. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2427395/free-illustration-image-easter-jesus-angelFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893998/bird-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Young Woman with a Birdcage by Ryūgetsusai Shinkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612227/image-paper-books-moonFree Image from public domain licenseBird retreat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922107/bird-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cranes at Tsurugaoka Hachimangō Shrine in Kamakura by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612196/image-japanese-wood-block-prints-public-domain-monthly-calendar-craneFree Image from public domain licenseFloral bistro Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Pine Shoots and Accoutrements for New Year’s Celebrations by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612324/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseBingo challenge Instagram story template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479268/bingo-challenge-instagram-story-template-cute-editable-designView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Plum Tree in Bloom by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612532/image-2022-calendar-japan-monthly-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseBingo challenge Facebook story template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478552/bingo-challenge-facebook-story-template-cute-editable-designView licenseInitials pictured on book imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489058/initials-pictured-book-imageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762226/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Books from Kanazawa Library” (Kanazawa Bunko) and “Foreign Cat of Shōmyōji…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612526/image-paper-cat-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14624122/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseSkylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612446/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729657/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612659/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630355/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612591/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18278424/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612557/image-bonsai-public-domain-1806Free Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668360/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 3: Sparrows and Dandelions (1820), Japanese traditional illustration by Teisai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065990/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641368/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseRoll of Cloth for an Obi and Tortoise-shell Hair Ornaments (“Presents for One’s Beloved”), from the Butterfly Series, from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185039/image-paper-butterfly-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630816/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseInitial F: Saint Michael and the Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265289/initial-saint-michael-and-the-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630976/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAnimal Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8352425/animal-pendantFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789916/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBrushes and Paper Ornaments by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613194/brushes-and-paper-ornaments-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893999/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned between Saints Petronius and Alle (Eligius); Christ in the Initial A (in or after 1383) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982174/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924843/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDecorated Initial Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14261533/decorated-initialFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic universe quote Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878474/aesthetic-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDecorated Initial Ehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260027/decorated-initialFree Image from public domain license