Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetibettibetantibetan arttibet artartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 799 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5116 x 7683 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBuddha Vajrasattva (14th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139546/buddha-vajrasattva-14th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseChakrasamvara Embracing Vajravarahi (11th century) by Tibetan and Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139458/chakrasamvara-embracing-vajravarahi-11th-century-tibetan-and-indianFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHvashang (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139801/hvashang-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCabinet with Chitipati (19th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139929/cabinet-with-chitipati-19th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139556/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1300-nepalese-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Tibetan Monk (12th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139505/portrait-tibetan-monk-12th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMahasiddha Ghantapa and the Great Flood (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139795/mahasiddha-ghantapa-and-the-great-flood-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMandala of a Goddess (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139789/mandala-goddess-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMandala of Chakrasamvara (ca. 1400) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139566/mandala-chakrasamvara-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeated Maitreya Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708934/seated-maitreya-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBodhisattva Avalokitesvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707996/bodhisattva-avalokitesvaraFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWorldly Protector Achi Chokyi Drolma (1800-1899) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139932/worldly-protector-achi-chokyi-drolma-1800-1899-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseLeg Ladakh Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443511/leg-ladakh-facebook-story-templateView licenseReligious flags, Tibet mountain. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6033699/photo-image-background-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseFree religious flags hanging on mountain image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5910310/image-background-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseArhat Rahula (1400-1450) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139589/arhat-rahula-1400-1450-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseIndia travel blog Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443488/india-travel-blog-facebook-story-templateView licenseOne of a Pair of Votive Plaques (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139775/one-pair-votive-plaques-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseReligious flags, Tibet mountain. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6033354/photo-image-background-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseReligious flags, Tibet mountain. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6030853/photo-image-background-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTibetan bowls, meditation. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6027660/photo-image-public-domain-free-meditationFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChatelaine with Toilet Articleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659836/chatelaine-with-toilet-articlesFree Image from public domain license