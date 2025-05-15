Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingspainting oil floweroil paintingflower paintingflowersartpublic domainbotanicalFlower Still Life; Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder (1573 - 1621)Original public domain image from Getty MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7568 x 5891 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVanitas Still Life (ca.1665–1670) painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727824/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070417/shops-billboard-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudies of Flowers (1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725670/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726484/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726485/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726483/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseStudies of Summer Flowers (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725665/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726481/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseVincent van Gogh's Vase with Twelve Sunflowers (1888–1889) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726841/image-flowers-vincent-van-gogh-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVincent van Gogh's Vase with Twelve Sunflowers (1888–1889) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726835/image-flowers-vincent-van-gogh-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVincent van Gogh's Sunflowers (1888) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726853/image-flowers-vincent-van-gogh-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoses (1890) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728911/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoses Still Life (ca. 1842-1848) painting in high resolution by Robert Seldon Duncanson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726605/image-roses-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVincent van Gogh's Lilac Bush (1889) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727056/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView licenseVincent van Gogh's Vineyards at Auvers (1890) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727051/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157932/image-flowers-leaves-artView licenseGirl Picking Apple Blossoms (1879) by Winslow Homer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727439/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597622/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseVincent van Gogh's Green Wheat Field with Cypress (1889) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727053/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598077/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseRoses, Fancy Still Life, Still Life with Roses (ca. 1842-1848) painting in high resolution by Robert Seldon Duncanson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726609/image-roses-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955429/flower-border-blue-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWindflowers (1912) vintage illustration by Ruger Donoho. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758999/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925679/flower-border-beige-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Bouquet of Flowers in a Crystal Vase. Original public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726479/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597916/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseGreen Bowl of Flowers (1916) painting in high resolution by William James Glackens.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729017/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license