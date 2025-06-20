Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagedante gabriel rossettirossettigabriel rossettidantegabrielpublic domain dante gabriel rossetti1800s1800s womanLa Donna Della Finestra [The Lady of Pity] (1881) by Dante Gabriel RossettiOriginal public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1072 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3572 x 3999 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlame of Faith Facebook post template with portrait of Joan of Arc, original art illustration by Dante Gabriel Rossetti…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119300/image-border-person-artView licenseProserpine (1882) by Dante Gabriel Rossettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2331538/proserpine-1882-dante-gabriel-rossettiFree Image from public domain licenseToo hot to handle Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875251/too-hot-handle-facebook-story-templateView licenseBeata Beatrix (1877) by Dante Gabriel Rossettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332164/beata-beatrix-1877-dante-gabriel-rossettiFree Image from public domain licenseConfidence breeds beauty Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875426/confidence-breeds-beauty-facebook-story-templateView licenseJoan of Arc (1882) by Dante Gabriel Rossetti.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666271/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView licenseSir Galahad armed by an Angel (1857-1858) by Dante Gabriel Rossetti.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976527/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeata Beatrix (1864-1870) by Dante Gabriel Rossetti.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666568/dante-gabriel-rossetti-beata-beatrix-1864-1870Free Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudy of Fanny Cornforth, asleep on a chaise-longue by Dante Gabriel Rossettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262770/study-fanny-cornforth-asleep-chaise-longue-dante-gabriel-rossettiFree Image from public domain licenseBakery house poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView licenseThe Day Dream by Dante Gabriel Rossettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665654/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExpressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView licenseSir Galahad (from Tennyson's Poems, New York, 1903)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7997108/sir-galahad-from-tennysons-poems-new-york-1903Free Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. Cecily / Cecilia (Illustration for The Palace of Art in Tennyson's Poems, New York, 1903)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996967/image-space-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudy for "Venus Verticordia" by Dante Gabriel Rossettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669047/study-for-venus-verticordia-dante-gabriel-rossettiFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDante Gabriel Rossetti's The Salutation of Beatrice (1896)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21831672/dante-gabriel-rossettis-the-salutation-beatrice-1896Free Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDesign for Old Testament Window attributed to Dante Gabriel Rossettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085160/design-for-old-testament-window-attributed-dante-gabriel-rossettiFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Prince's Progress, and Other Poemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7984583/the-princes-progress-and-other-poemsFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Lady of Shalott (from Tennyson's Poems, New York, 1903)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7997039/the-lady-shalott-from-tennysons-poems-new-york-1903Free Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseStanding Woman, Facing Left by Dante Gabriel Rossettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284414/standing-woman-facing-left-dante-gabriel-rossettiFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724072/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuy from Us with a Golden Curl (frontispiece to "Goblin Market and other Poems" by Christina Rossetti)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988378/image-background-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseMiss Elizabeth Siddalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9104845/miss-elizabeth-siddalFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Fanny Cornforth, Head and Shoulders (1874) by Dante Gabriel Rossetti.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2460924/image-texture-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePray for peacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView licenseLady Lilith (1867), vintage woman painting by Dante Gabriel Rossetti and Henry Treffry Dunn. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405184/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724051/welcome-church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady Lilith by Dante Gabriel Rossetti and Henry Treffry Dunnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084521/lady-lilith-dante-gabriel-rossetti-and-henry-treffry-dunnFree Image from public domain license