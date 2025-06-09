Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemagazinepublic domain bookartpublic domainposterphotocc0creative commons 0McClure's for February, Abraham LincolnOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6260 x 8960 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePocket magazine: So handy, I'll put it in my pocket! Type so large I can read it by moonlighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726247/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseTo Date for Xmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726031/date-for-xmasFree Image from public domain licenseVision art magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13832977/vision-art-magazine-cover-templateView licenseScanning Test for LOC (compliancy to 4* star FADGI Guidelines)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726503/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVision art magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732797/vision-art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseScribners for February.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726459/scribners-for-februaryFree Image from public domain licenseBook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204750/book-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Bostonian. Our coast defence. May. 10c.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726111/the-bostonian-our-coast-defence-may-10cFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseScribner's Aprilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726167/scribners-aprilFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Bookman. For sale here. Price 20 centshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726269/the-bookman-for-sale-here-price-centsFree Image from public domain licenseBookshop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseScanning Test for LOC (compliancy to 4* star FADGI Guidelines)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726452/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe last voyage of the Donna Isabel by Randall Parrishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726276/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe famous deadwood coach free to every reader. Sunday, June 7th, 1896.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726027/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cat poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708253/png-1890-cents-animalView licenseL. Prang & Co.'s holiday publicationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725973/prang-cos-holiday-publicationsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseLippincott's October / J.J. Gould.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726368/lippincotts-october-jj-gouldFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVanity Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726298/vanity-fairFree Image from public domain licenseFoundation lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732882/foundation-lifestyle-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe lark Augusthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726192/the-lark-augustFree Image from public domain licenseEditable open book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211209/editable-open-book-mockup-designView licensePeterson magazine. December 1894https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726332/peterson-magazine-december-1894Free Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22244865/magazine-cover-mockup-customizable-designView licenseLippincott's for Januaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726025/lippincotts-for-januaryFree Image from public domain licenseDogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693212/dogs-and-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseScientific American.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648897/scientific-americanFree Image from public domain licenseElevate art magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732616/elevate-art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseScanning Test for LOC (compliancy to 4* star FADGI Guidelines)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725994/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705376/magazine-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseSeptember, Peterson magazine, ten centshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725936/september-peterson-magazine-ten-centsFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Century containing...the new life of Napoleon, Christmas numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725879/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license