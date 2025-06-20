rawpixel
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Unfinished quilt top (pattern of tulips) during 19th century textile in high resolution by Mary Swain. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650173/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Chōken with Bamboo Pattern during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635630/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Temple hanging (noren) during 19th century textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635594/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sample book (1915) from S.A. Maxwell & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727702/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sample book (1915) from S.A. Maxwell & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727701/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Purple-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) with dot pattern during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635665/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Light blue-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) with pine and snowflake motif during 19th century clothing in high resolution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635676/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dark blue-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) with pattern of irises in a flowing stream during 19th century clothing in high…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635704/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Vintage patterns during the 19th century in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729024/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wrapping cloth (uchikui) with pine, bamboo, and plum (shōchikubai) motif during 19th century textile in high resolution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635674/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728974/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Light blue-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) decorated with cranes, pine trees, and cherry blossoms during 19th century clothing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635669/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
White-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) with water, maple leaves, and cherry blossoms pattern during 19th century clothing in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635656/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
White-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) with paired cranes pattern during mid 19th century textile in high resolution. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635682/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727148/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fragment decorated with peonies and latticework (from an identical pair) during 19th century textile in high resolution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Yellow-ground kimono with plum pattern during late 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635657/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Fragment decorated with two similar patterns during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635672/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ocean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Purple-ground fragment with florals and kakuregasa motif during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635671/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fragment with bamboo pattern during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635684/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license