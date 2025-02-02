Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagegiraffegirafeswordgiraffe public domaincaricaturebourbonking paintingepeeAnonyme. "Charles X et la girafe, ou ici on rumine". Eau-forte coloriée, 1827. 