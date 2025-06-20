Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechristcrossartpublic domaindrawingsartworkscc0creative commons 0Christ on the Cross during mid 1470s drawing in high resolution by Master of the Drapery Studies.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1015 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3384 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseChrist on the Cross (1647) by Alessandro Algardi.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727575/image-art-public-domain-christFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross (ca. 1528) drawing in high resolution by Girolamo Muziano.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726214/image-art-public-domain-christFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseAllegorische Darstellung des kreuztragenden Christus, gefolgt von kreuztragenden Nonnen, null by denis calvaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939600/image-pencil-drawing-jesus-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrucifixion of Christ, null by sebald behamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944973/crucifixion-christ-null-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licenseJesus Christus besteigt das Kreuz, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951281/jesus-christus-besteigt-das-kreuz-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408219/ash-wednesday-poster-templateView licenseChrist on the cross, null by gustav heinrich naekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934595/christ-the-cross-null-gustav-heinrich-naekeFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408220/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView licenseDarstellung eines Kruzifixes, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936422/darstellung-eines-kruzifixes-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseFresko in Santa Maria Magdalena in Città della Pieve, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947101/image-jesus-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe evil thieves, 1712 by johann andreas wolffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934416/the-evil-thieves-1712-johann-andreas-wolffFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEin Kruzifix in Santa Maria della Rocchicciola, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984354/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable starry glowing Jesus design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597064/editable-starry-glowing-jesus-design-element-setView licenseKristus kantaa ristia (1890 - 1895) by Albert Edelfelt. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16201041/image-jesus-christ-cross-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView licenseBearing of the Cross, 1823 by carl adalbert hermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987470/bearing-the-cross-1823-carl-adalbert-hermannFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseChrist From A Crucifix (17th-18th century) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155569/christ-from-crucifix-17th-18th-century-italianFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrucifix (ca. 1939) by Pearl Davis. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366050/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseChrist Bearing the Cross (c. 1513) by Albrecht Altdorferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989500/christ-bearing-the-cross-c-1513-albrecht-altdorferFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232702/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCrucifix - From the Vicinity of Mora (1935–1942) by E. Boyd . Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366046/free-illustration-image-jesus-christ-religion-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseChrist Bearing the Cross (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986056/christ-bearing-the-cross-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseChristus am Kreuz (Fragment einer Dreifaltigkeitsdarstellung), null by joseph von führichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934968/image-pencil-drawing-jesus-personFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseCrucifixion of Christ (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567275/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStraw Inlay Cross (ca.1937) by Margery Parish. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3389186/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license