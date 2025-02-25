Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge washingtonnoble portraitamerican presidentsmassachusettsamerican art portraitpublic domain portrait paintingportrait noble persondifferent imageGeorge Washington. Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 993 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1875 x 2266 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMatilda Stoughton de Jaudeneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822802/matilda-stoughton-jaudenesFree Image from public domain licensePresidential election blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJames Monroe (ca. 1820) by Gilbert Stuart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344194/james-monroe-ca-1820-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial president day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Marinus Willett and Her Son Marinus, Jr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097016/mrs-marinus-willett-and-her-son-marinus-jrFree Image from public domain licenseVote responsibly blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956491/vote-responsibly-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Calumny of Apelleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8024945/the-calumny-apellesFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licensePortrait of Richard Barrington, Later Fourth Viscount Barrington by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038745/image-background-textures-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral election day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814466/general-election-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028506/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseWashington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028535/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn A. Sidellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050173/john-sidellFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washington (1796–1803) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792997/george-washington-1796-1803-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036925/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDaniel Crommelin Verplanckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822628/daniel-crommelin-verplanckFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Washington (c.1845) painting in high resolution by Rembrandt Peale.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728791/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseVeterans day, USA poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView licenseMidshipman Augustus Brinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820338/midshipman-augustus-brineFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseAlbert Gallatinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8111556/albert-gallatinFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseGeorge Washington (c. 1800) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028115/george-washington-c-1800-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licensePortrait of the Artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086978/portrait-the-artistFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseFrancis Lucas Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037140/francis-lucas-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseWashington by J A Whipplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14318114/washington-whippleFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseBasin Streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7868510/basin-streetFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseDocks on Sundayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086641/docks-sundayFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800582/png-android-wallpaper-animal-archView licenseSearchlight on Harbor Entrance, Santiago de Cuba by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182839/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license