rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
George Washington. Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Save
Edit Image
george washingtonnoble portraitamerican presidentsmassachusettsamerican art portraitpublic domain portrait paintingportrait noble persondifferent image
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Matilda Stoughton de Jaudenes
Matilda Stoughton de Jaudenes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822802/matilda-stoughton-jaudenesFree Image from public domain license
Presidential election blog banner template, editable text
Presidential election blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
James Monroe (ca. 1820) by Gilbert Stuart.
James Monroe (ca. 1820) by Gilbert Stuart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344194/james-monroe-ca-1820-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Marinus Willett and Her Son Marinus, Jr.
Mrs. Marinus Willett and Her Son Marinus, Jr.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097016/mrs-marinus-willett-and-her-son-marinus-jrFree Image from public domain license
Vote responsibly blog banner template, editable text
Vote responsibly blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956491/vote-responsibly-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Calumny of Apelles
The Calumny of Apelles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8024945/the-calumny-apellesFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Portrait of Richard Barrington, Later Fourth Viscount Barrington by Gilbert Stuart
Portrait of Richard Barrington, Later Fourth Viscount Barrington by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038745/image-background-textures-faceFree Image from public domain license
General election day Instagram post template, editable text
General election day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814466/general-election-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Washington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…
Washington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028506/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Washington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…
Washington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028535/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John A. Sidell
John A. Sidell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050173/john-sidellFree Image from public domain license
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
George Washington (1796–1803) by Gilbert Stuart
George Washington (1796–1803) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792997/george-washington-1796-1803-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Independence Day Instagram post template, editable text
Independence Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036925/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Daniel Crommelin Verplanck
Daniel Crommelin Verplanck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822628/daniel-crommelin-verplanckFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
George Washington (c.1845) painting in high resolution by Rembrandt Peale.
George Washington (c.1845) painting in high resolution by Rembrandt Peale.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728791/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
Midshipman Augustus Brine
Midshipman Augustus Brine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820338/midshipman-augustus-brineFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Albert Gallatin
Albert Gallatin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8111556/albert-gallatinFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
George Washington (c. 1800) by Gilbert Stuart
George Washington (c. 1800) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028115/george-washington-c-1800-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Portrait of the Artist
Portrait of the Artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086978/portrait-the-artistFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Francis Lucas Waddell
Francis Lucas Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037140/francis-lucas-waddellFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Washington by J A Whipple
Washington by J A Whipple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14318114/washington-whippleFree Image from public domain license
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Basin Street
Basin Street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7868510/basin-streetFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Docks on Sunday
Docks on Sunday
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086641/docks-sundayFree Image from public domain license
General Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800582/png-android-wallpaper-animal-archView license
Searchlight on Harbor Entrance, Santiago de Cuba by Winslow Homer
Searchlight on Harbor Entrance, Santiago de Cuba by Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182839/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license