Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge washingtonwashingtonartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imagecreative commonsOriginal public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1004 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3105 x 3710 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726308/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseGeorge Washington (Vaughan-Sinclair portrait) (1795) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026910/george-washington-vaughan-sinclair-portrait-1795-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeorge Washington at Battle of Trentonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9492471/george-washington-battle-trentonFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeorge Washington (Vaughan portrait) (1795) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026887/george-washington-vaughan-portrait-1795-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGreetings from Nissenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761985/greetings-from-nissenFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145057/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration with abduction at nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712688/illustration-with-abduction-nightFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration of a young lady giving a letter to an elderly man.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722750/illustration-young-lady-giving-letter-elderly-manFree Image from public domain licenseEchoes of change poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21525037/echoes-change-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseGeorge Washington, Rembrandt Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845483/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration with officer and kneeling ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809422/illustration-with-officer-and-kneeling-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration with five military personnel and a ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808361/illustration-with-five-military-personnel-and-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLegal holiday, Washington's birthday (ca. 1890) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8666508/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8046347/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseHanworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9132924/hanworthFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseEvening or the Sportsman's Returnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205692/evening-the-sportsmans-returnFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseMother George, aged about 140. Line engraving by Lydekker, 1795, after M. Powell.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14014140/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCaroline of Brunswick, Princess of Wales, wearing a lavish dress and a high head-dress of feathers. Mezzotint, 1795.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14011885/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe world as an egg: three cosmogonical figures. Etching by Barlow, 1795.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990145/the-world-egg-three-cosmogonical-figures-etching-barlow-1795Free Image from public domain licenseVintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral Washington at Christ Church Easter Morning, 1795https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable world map set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA laughing chimney sweep covered in soot except for his white wig which is glowing with hair powder. Coloured etching by W.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956254/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license