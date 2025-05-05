Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imageflower patternpatternpatterns public domainfloral patternfloralvintagegoutmodern floral patternFeuillets de l' élégance féminine (1929) pattern in high resolution by Charles Goy.Original public domain image from the RijksmuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2856 x 3738 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2856 x 3738 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseEndleaves of Art (1929) pattern in high resolution by Charles Goy. riginal from the 