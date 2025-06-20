Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagecamelanimalartpublic domaindrawingsartworkscc0creative commons 0The Camel by Rodolphe Bresdin (1822–1885)Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1163 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3413 x 3521 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseStehendes Dromedar nach rechts, null by friedrich wilhelm hirthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948254/stehendes-dromedar-nach-rechts-null-friedrich-wilhelm-hirtFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOne-humped camel to the right, null by gustav heinrich naekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952709/one-humped-camel-the-right-null-gustav-heinrich-naekeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDer Bizeps wird zuerst geübt, / Er, der dem Arm die Spannkraft gibt, 1871 by wilhelm buschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934808/image-animal-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBank Camel (ca. 1940) by William O. Fletcher. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3363911/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Dromedary (1551-1572) by Georg Mattheushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9993282/dromedary-1551-1572-georg-mattheusFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudienblatt: Reisende mit Eseln und Dromedaren, null by gustav heinrich naekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933717/studienblatt-reisende-mit-eseln-und-dromedaren-null-gustav-heinrich-naekeFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseElefant und Kamel mit Reitern, ca. 1788 – 1803 by franz pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982106/elefant-und-kamel-mit-reitern-ca-1788-1803-franz-pforrFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKop van een kameel (1803 - 1810) by Paulus Charles Gerard Poelman and Stefano della Bellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777943/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVier mit Fässern bepackte Maultiere, null by german, 19th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946239/vier-mit-fassern-bepackte-maultiere-null-german-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandschap met dromedaris, op de rug gezien (1683 - 1733) by Bernard Picarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782322/landschap-met-dromedaris-rug-gezien-1683-1733-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseRebel chiefs, 1878 by wilhelm gentzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940033/rebel-chiefs-1878-wilhelm-gentzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cute animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15260527/editable-cute-animal-design-element-setView licenseDer Auszug Abrahams und Lots aus Haran, null by johann jakob von sandrarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948555/der-auszug-abrahams-und-lots-aus-haran-null-johann-jakob-von-sandrartFree Image from public domain licenseMotion of nature poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21461558/motion-nature-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePeking Camels (1907–1948) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770733/peking-camels-1907-1948-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseWoestijnbewoners kijken naar een luchtschip (in or before 1934) by F Ockersehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792780/woestijnbewoners-kijken-naar-een-luchtschip-in-before-1934-ockerseFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Racehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553063/the-raceFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseBank Camel (ca. 1940) by William O. Fletcher.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232408/bank-camel-ca-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseA horse, seen from behind: two écorché figures showing the muscles and bones, one an outline drawing, the other a tonal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956308/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseA camel forming a tughra (cipher). Woodcut by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963924/camel-forming-tughra-cipher-woodcut-indian-artistFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseAlgerian Dromedary (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124786/algerian-dromedary-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseTrusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseNomadic life depicted beautifullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678148/meetingFree Image from public domain license