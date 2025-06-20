rawpixel
The Camel by Rodolphe Bresdin (1822–1885)
Stehendes Dromedar nach rechts, null by friedrich wilhelm hirt
Stehendes Dromedar nach rechts, null by friedrich wilhelm hirt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948254/stehendes-dromedar-nach-rechts-null-friedrich-wilhelm-hirtFree Image from public domain license
One-humped camel to the right, null by gustav heinrich naeke
One-humped camel to the right, null by gustav heinrich naeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952709/one-humped-camel-the-right-null-gustav-heinrich-naekeFree Image from public domain license
Der Bizeps wird zuerst geübt, / Er, der dem Arm die Spannkraft gibt, 1871 by wilhelm busch
Der Bizeps wird zuerst geübt, / Er, der dem Arm die Spannkraft gibt, 1871 by wilhelm busch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934808/image-animal-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Bank Camel (ca. 1940) by William O. Fletcher. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Bank Camel (ca. 1940) by William O. Fletcher. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3363911/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
A Dromedary (1551-1572) by Georg Mattheus
A Dromedary (1551-1572) by Georg Mattheus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9993282/dromedary-1551-1572-georg-mattheusFree Image from public domain license
Studienblatt: Reisende mit Eseln und Dromedaren, null by gustav heinrich naeke
Studienblatt: Reisende mit Eseln und Dromedaren, null by gustav heinrich naeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933717/studienblatt-reisende-mit-eseln-und-dromedaren-null-gustav-heinrich-naekeFree Image from public domain license
Elefant und Kamel mit Reitern, ca. 1788 – 1803 by franz pforr
Elefant und Kamel mit Reitern, ca. 1788 – 1803 by franz pforr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982106/elefant-und-kamel-mit-reitern-ca-1788-1803-franz-pforrFree Image from public domain license
Kop van een kameel (1803 - 1810) by Paulus Charles Gerard Poelman and Stefano della Bella
Kop van een kameel (1803 - 1810) by Paulus Charles Gerard Poelman and Stefano della Bella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777943/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vier mit Fässern bepackte Maultiere, null by german, 19th century;
Vier mit Fässern bepackte Maultiere, null by german, 19th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946239/vier-mit-fassern-bepackte-maultiere-null-german-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Landschap met dromedaris, op de rug gezien (1683 - 1733) by Bernard Picart
Landschap met dromedaris, op de rug gezien (1683 - 1733) by Bernard Picart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782322/landschap-met-dromedaris-rug-gezien-1683-1733-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain license
Rebel chiefs, 1878 by wilhelm gentz
Rebel chiefs, 1878 by wilhelm gentz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940033/rebel-chiefs-1878-wilhelm-gentzFree Image from public domain license
Der Auszug Abrahams und Lots aus Haran, null by johann jakob von sandrart
Der Auszug Abrahams und Lots aus Haran, null by johann jakob von sandrart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948555/der-auszug-abrahams-und-lots-aus-haran-null-johann-jakob-von-sandrartFree Image from public domain license
Peking Camels (1907–1948) by Thomas Handforth
Peking Camels (1907–1948) by Thomas Handforth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770733/peking-camels-1907-1948-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain license
Woestijnbewoners kijken naar een luchtschip (in or before 1934) by F Ockerse
Woestijnbewoners kijken naar een luchtschip (in or before 1934) by F Ockerse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792780/woestijnbewoners-kijken-naar-een-luchtschip-in-before-1934-ockerseFree Image from public domain license
The Race
The Race
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553063/the-raceFree Image from public domain license
Bank Camel (ca. 1940) by William O. Fletcher.
Bank Camel (ca. 1940) by William O. Fletcher.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232408/bank-camel-ca-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
A horse, seen from behind: two écorché figures showing the muscles and bones, one an outline drawing, the other a tonal…
A horse, seen from behind: two écorché figures showing the muscles and bones, one an outline drawing, the other a tonal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956308/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
A camel forming a tughra (cipher). Woodcut by an Indian artist.
A camel forming a tughra (cipher). Woodcut by an Indian artist.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963924/camel-forming-tughra-cipher-woodcut-indian-artistFree Image from public domain license
Algerian Dromedary (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Algerian Dromedary (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124786/algerian-dromedary-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Nomadic life depicted beautifully
Nomadic life depicted beautifully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678148/meetingFree Image from public domain license