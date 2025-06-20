Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Image20th centurygeorge bellowsgeorge wesley bellowspaintingspublic domainpublic domain artistspublic domain paintingsThe Harbor, Monhegan Coast, Maine (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.Original public domain from the Minneapolis Institute of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 922 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8886 x 6826 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 8886 x 6826 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWinter art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764343/winter-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEmma in the Purple Dress (1919) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726334/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200741/winter-art-exhibition-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCliff Dwellers (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722172/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200745/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Coming Storm (1916) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726351/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200739/seasons-greetings-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseStag at Sharkey's (1909) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726360/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200746/winter-art-exhibition-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe sawdust trail (1915) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726465/image-art-public-domain-drawingsFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200749/winter-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseDempsey and Firpo (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726363/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200748/seasons-greetings-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseThe cigarette (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13841540/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBelgian farmyard (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650237/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWild & free poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446512/wild-free-poster-templateView licenseSociety Ball (ca. 1907) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231871/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589894/winter-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClub Night (1907) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229180/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589934/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGhost of Sergeant Pelly (1918) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231851/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200743/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe charge, right detail, second state (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726353/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseWild & free Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13841559/wild-free-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe return to life (1922–1923) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726349/image-art-public-domain-drawingsFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631905/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFive Cows (1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3565976/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200747/winter-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseCliff Dwellers (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571167/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200751/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseTennis at Newport (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567726/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWild & free Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446496/wild-free-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Fresh Breeze (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3560623/illustration-image-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Coming Storm (1916) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567003/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWild & free blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446493/wild-free-blog-banner-templateView licenseBuilders of Ships (1916) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561696/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe sawdust trail (1915) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3572018/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license