Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageposterart public domainartpublic domainphotocc0creative commons 0americanIn giving freedom to the slave, honourable alike in what we give and what we preserve. Abraham LincolnOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 431 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3220 x 8960 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe calendar of famous artists, 1904https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726303/the-calendar-famous-artists-1904Free Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseI like books.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725972/like-booksFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseThe most important wheels in America.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726410/the-most-important-wheels-americaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScanning Test for LOC (compliancy to 4* star FADGI Guidelines)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726371/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseNo draft, no war, no nukes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726197/draft-war-nukesFree Image from public domain licenseHumanity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseLa Foire aux Croutes at the Arts club. Oct. 16.17.18, 1930 2 to 10 p.m.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726540/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition and sale of works donated by artists to the foundation for the contemporary performance arts. Allan Stone Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726304/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseReligious books enrich life.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726117/religious-books-enrich-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEast coast - west coasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726233/east-coast-west-coastFree Image from public domain licenseNature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEugene Feldman exhibition, paintings, graphicshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726033/eugene-feldman-exhibition-paintings-graphicsFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlfred Hitchcock's Blackmail, Central School of Arts Film Society.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726497/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseRetro movie club poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21456283/retro-movie-club-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCommunication; the image speaks. 9th International Design Conference in Aspen June 21st through 27th.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726380/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseIdelle Weber. Bertha Schaefer Gallery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726328/idelle-weber-bertha-schaefer-galleryFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFred Coe and Arthur Cantor present Jason Robards, Jr. in A Thousand Clowns, a new comedy by Herb Gardner Eugene O'Neill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726330/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseMedicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseFrank Capra, the man above the titlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726112/frank-capra-the-man-above-the-titleFree Image from public domain licenseCreated by nature poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356707/created-nature-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseA Christmas choral concert : the Larimer Choralehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726226/christmas-choral-concert-the-larimer-choraleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese tattoo art exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21412466/image-person-art-manView licenseDeclaration of Independencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726048/declaration-independenceFree Image from public domain licenseSkin and beauty poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21353110/skin-and-beauty-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePaul Jenkins; opening May 10https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726177/paul-jenkins-opening-mayFree Image from public domain licenseTrusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBooks add something extrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726257/books-add-something-extraFree Image from public domain licensePeace love music poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseHurray for books! Book week, November 12-18.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726035/hurray-for-books-book-week-november-12-18Free Image from public domain license