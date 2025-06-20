Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge catlincatlinartpublic domainartworkscc0creative commons 0imageH'co-a-h'co-a-h'cotes-min, No Horns on His Head, a Brave (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 983 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4605 x 5621 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. 