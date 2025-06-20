rawpixel
H'co-a-h'co-a-h'cotes-min, No Horns on His Head, a Brave (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Blackbird's Grave, a Back View, Prairies Enameled with Flowers (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Shon-ta-yi-ga, Little Wolf, a Famous Warrior (1844–1845) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
The Last Race, Mandan O-kee-pa Ceremony (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Pa-hú-sha, White Hair, the Younger, a Band Chief (1834) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
The Three Domes, Clay Bluffs 15 Miles above the Mandan Village (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Kee-o-kúk, The Watchful Fox, Chief of the Tribe (1835) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Medicine Man, Performing His Mysteries over a Dying Man (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Scalp Dance, Sioux (1845–1848) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Shin-ga-wás-sa, Handsome Bird (1834) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
We-chúsh-ta-dóo-ta, Red Man, a Distinguished Ball Player (1835) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Buffalo Hunt: Chase (1844) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Illustrations of the manners, customs, and condition of the North American Indians : in a series of letters and notes…
Wild Horses at Play (1844) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Interior View of the Medicine Lodge, Mandan O-kee-pa Ceremony (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
A Choctaw Woman (1834) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Wife of The Six (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Landscape Background (1846–1848) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Landscape Background (1846–1848) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Archery of the Mandans (1844) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Tul-lock-chísh-ko, Drinks the Juice of the Stone, in Ball-player's Dress (1834) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
