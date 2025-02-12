Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagewar postersworld war postersworld warposterwarpublic domain posterspublic domain world war poster"The girl he left behind" is still behind him--She's a WOW / Adolph Treidler.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 878 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12148 x 16604 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 12148 x 16604 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld peace day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511643/world-peace-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFeminism poster template, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14805225/feminism-poster-template-vintage-designView licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseStenographers! Washington needs you! Still.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648557/stenographers-washington-needs-you-stillFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994590/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHelp! The Woman's Land Army of America, New Jersey Division, State House, Trenton C.D. Gibson ; Greenwich Litho. Co., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649998/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseBack our girls over there United War Work Campaign Clarence F. Underwood.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648875/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseStrong woman png feminine sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634276/png-art-vintage-illustration-blueView licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseSoldiers without guns / Adolph Treidler.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726018/soldiers-without-guns-adolph-treidlerFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseStrong woman in bubble, vintage clipart. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232281/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseJuly 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView licenseStrong woman feminine vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915139/vector-person-art-vintageView licenseNo to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12990860/war-poster-templateView licenseEmpowering women poster template & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907763/empowering-women-poster-template-designView licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTo all employees: a call to action! Herbert Paus del.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682904/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStrong vintage woman png element in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232280/png-art-vintageView licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseMay day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14932518/may-day-poster-templateView licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseKeep this hand of mercy at its work one hundred million dollars : War fund week P.G. Morgan.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680051/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseThe American Red Cross wants clothes to send over-seas to Belgium and Northern France Phone the American Red Cross - Greeley…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680427/image-art-vintage-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseCome into the garden Dad! Sampson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682977/come-into-the-garden-dad-sampsonFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865938/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePatriotic League Howard Chandler Christy 1918 ; The United States Prtg. & Lith. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682934/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864517/war-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHelp the Red Cross Herman Roeg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682950/help-the-red-cross-herman-roegFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseFacing the future Uncle Sam offers training to every man disabled in the service--See that your man takes it--Ask the Red…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseFor you - they are giving their lives over there--For them - you must give every cent you can spare 2nd war fund - May 6-11…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682905/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView licenseAmerican poets' ambulances in Italy, 1917https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680429/american-poets-ambulances-italy-1917Free Image from public domain license