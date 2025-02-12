rawpixel
"The girl he left behind" is still behind him--She's a WOW / Adolph Treidler.
war postersworld war postersworld warposterwarpublic domain posterspublic domain world war poster
World peace day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511643/world-peace-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Feminism poster template, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14805225/feminism-poster-template-vintage-designView license
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Stenographers! Washington needs you! Still.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648557/stenographers-washington-needs-you-stillFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994590/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Help! The Woman's Land Army of America, New Jersey Division, State House, Trenton C.D. Gibson ; Greenwich Litho. Co., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649998/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Back our girls over there United War Work Campaign Clarence F. Underwood.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648875/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Strong woman png feminine sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634276/png-art-vintage-illustration-blueView license
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Soldiers without guns / Adolph Treidler.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726018/soldiers-without-guns-adolph-treidlerFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
Strong woman in bubble, vintage clipart. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232281/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView license
Strong woman feminine vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915139/vector-person-art-vintageView license
No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12990860/war-poster-templateView license
Empowering women poster template & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907763/empowering-women-poster-template-designView license
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
To all employees: a call to action! Herbert Paus del.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682904/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Strong vintage woman png element in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232280/png-art-vintageView license
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
May day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14932518/may-day-poster-templateView license
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
Keep this hand of mercy at its work one hundred million dollars : War fund week P.G. Morgan.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680051/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
The American Red Cross wants clothes to send over-seas to Belgium and Northern France Phone the American Red Cross - Greeley…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680427/image-art-vintage-phoneFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Come into the garden Dad! Sampson.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682977/come-into-the-garden-dad-sampsonFree Image from public domain license
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865938/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Patriotic League Howard Chandler Christy 1918 ; The United States Prtg. & Lith. Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682934/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864517/war-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Help the Red Cross Herman Roeg.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682950/help-the-red-cross-herman-roegFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Facing the future Uncle Sam offers training to every man disabled in the service--See that your man takes it--Ask the Red…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
For you - they are giving their lives over there--For them - you must give every cent you can spare 2nd war fund - May 6-11…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682905/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView license
American poets' ambulances in Italy, 1917
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680429/american-poets-ambulances-italy-1917Free Image from public domain license