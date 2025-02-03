Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagetintorettorenaissancepublic domain renaissancevenusjunoolympusjupitercupid paintingsThe Marriage of Cupid and Psyche. Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 990 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3805 x 3140 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConquer Olympus Mons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619375/conquer-olympus-mons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVenus and Adonis by Titian (Tiziano Vecellio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185207/venus-and-adonis-titian-tiziano-vecellioFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView licenseChrist healing the Lepershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491389/christ-healing-the-lepersFree Image from public domain licenseDaily reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865651/daily-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Dormition of the Virgin; (reverse) Christ Carrying the Cross by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185489/image-visitation-mary-vintage-labels-holbeinFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685550/art-gallery-poster-templateView licenseSpeculum Romanae Magnificentiae: Subjects after Antique Cameos and Gems, Antonio Lafréry by various artists/makershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184224/image-gems-roman-horseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseTwo Angels or Winged Genii Carrying Torches by Battista Francohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184199/image-angel-painting-1510-franco-battiatoFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508980/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFasciculo di medicinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241210/fasciculo-medicinaFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508911/museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family by Joos van Clevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086284/the-holy-family-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509078/museum-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSpeculum Romanae Magnificentiae: Subjects after Antique Cameos and Gems, Antonio Lafréryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328725/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic shop blog banner post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074048/aesthetic-shop-blog-banner-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints Francis and Clare by Cima da Conegliano (Giovanni Battista Cima)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085557/image-bellini-saint-clare-vintage-faithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseVenus and the Lute Player by Titianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613387/venus-and-the-lute-player-titianFree Image from public domain licenseWeathered wall mockup, editable texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10813950/weathered-wall-mockup-editable-texture-designView licenseDoge Andrea Gritti (1455–1538), Workshop of Titianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613392/doge-andrea-gritti-1455andndash1538-workshop-titianFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742559/museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Finding of Moses by Jacopo Tintoretto (Jacopo Robusti)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185345/image-discovery-painting-baby-moses-foundlingFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic shop Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073401/png-aesthetic-aphrodite-artView licenseDoge Alvise Mocenigo (1507–1577) Presented to the Redeemer by Jacopo Tintoretto (Jacopo Robusti)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185449/image-christ-turk-painting-lepantoFree Image from public domain licenseBody positive Instagram post template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919246/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseMars and Venus United by Love, Paolo Veronese (Paolo Caliari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185206/image-love-god-mars-and-venusFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865667/life-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086423/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622400/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFilippo Archinto (born about 1500, died 1558), Archbishop of Milan by Titian (Tiziano Vecellio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613513/image-tiziano-catholic-imagesFree Image from public domain licenseBody positive Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925506/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseVirgin and Child with Four Angels by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085474/virgin-and-child-with-four-angels-gerard-davidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067768/png-aphrodite-art-birth-venusView licenseDesign for One Half of an Ornamental Border, Anonymous, French, School of Fontainebleau, 16th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184713/image-lavender-border-french-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic artwork Instagram post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072245/aesthetic-artwork-instagram-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinged Putto Holding the Base of a Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328469/winged-putto-holding-the-base-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087792/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license