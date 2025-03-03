Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagearchitecture paintingarchitecture drawingpublic domain imagesartpublic domaindrawingspaintingsarchitectureChamber Plan with West and North Elevations of Thunderdell Lodge (1766–1840) drawings in high resolution by Studio of Sir Jeffry Wyatville.Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 751 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1878 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWindsor Castle, Berkshire: Upper Ward (1766–1840) drawings in high resolution by Studio of Sir Jeffry Wyatville.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726467/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWindsor Castle, Berkshire: The Round Tower, King Edward III Tower and King George IV Gateway (1766–1840) painting in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726470/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLongleat, Somerset: Elevation (ca. 1810) drawings in high resolution by Studio of Sir Jeffry Wyatville.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726463/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCottages at Chatsworth, Derbyshire: Perspective (1818) drawings in high resolution by Studio of Sir Jeffry Wyatville.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726469/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWollaton Park, Nottingham: South Elevation (ca. 1801) drawings in high resolution by Studio of Sir Jeffry Wyatville.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726354/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Kingfishers beside a Lake, painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728229/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElephant with Ride painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728285/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267285/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseTusked Walruses, painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728215/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339085/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseA Sun–Bear painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728217/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseProperty design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985666/property-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Bird, painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728284/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339018/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseA Tiger, Full-Length, in Profile, Walking Towards Right, drawing in high resolution by Thomas Stothard (1755–1834).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729037/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267237/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseA Three–fingered Sloth painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728287/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267243/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseStaande zwarte kip (1775–1833) drawing in high resolution by Jean Bernard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727094/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198998/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView licenseStappend paard, naar links (1775–1833) drawing in high resolution by Jean Bernard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726996/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361310/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView licenseAmphitrite (1775–1830) painting in high resolution by Thomas Stothard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729052/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451349/watercolor-building-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJunction of the Llugwy and Conway painting in high resolution by David Cox (1783–1859).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726732/image-art-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940668/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with a Bridge, Hay-on-Wye painting in high resolution by David Cox (1783–1859).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726734/image-art-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949197/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWollaton Park, Nottingham: South Elevation (1801) vintage illustration by Studio of Sir Jeffry Wyatville. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493403/image-art-illustrations-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267298/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseAesthetic building vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540484/psd-aesthetic-person-illustrationsView licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267250/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseGouden beker met deksel, geschonken aan Cornelis de Witt ter gelegenheid van de Tocht naar Chatham, 1667 (1748) painting in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728288/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license