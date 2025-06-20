rawpixel
St. Louis from the River Below (1832–1833) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
Medicine Man, Performing His Mysteries over a Dying Man (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726415/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Illustrations of the manners, customs, and condition of the North American Indians : in a series of letters and notes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726450/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Shó-me-kós-see, The Wolf, a Chief (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726514/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
H'co-a-h'co-a-h'cotes-min, No Horns on His Head, a Brave (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726383/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Peh-tó-pe-kiss, Eagle's Ribs, a Piegan Chief (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726464/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Wée-ke-rú-law, He Who Exchanges (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726379/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Buffalo Hunt, Under the White Wolf Skin (1844) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726468/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
I-o-wáy, One of Black Hawk's Principal Warriors (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726381/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726515/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Pah-shee-náu-shaw, a Warrior (1831) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726480/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Pshán-shaw, Sweet-scented Grass, Twelve-year-old Daughter of Bloody Hand (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726377/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Comanche Feats of Horsemanship (1834–1835) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726744/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Wichita Lodge, Thatched with Prairie Grass (1834–1835) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726665/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Comanche Meeting the Dragoons (1834–1835) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726746/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Landscape Background (1846–1848) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726502/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
"Brick Kilns," Clay Bluffs 1900 Miles above St. Louis (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726518/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Buffalo Chase with Bows and Lances (1832–1833) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726508/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Ball Players (1844) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726461/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
The Bear Dance (1844) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726488/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Seet-sé-be-a, Midday Sun, a Pretty Girl (1832) painting in high resolution by George Catlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726385/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license