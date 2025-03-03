Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagehermanus de witwatercolorwatercolor butterflyhermanuswatercolour leavesinsect public domainbotanicalPerzik aan een tak met twee uitheemse vlinders en een libel (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.Original public domain image from the RijksmuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4584 x 6126 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4584 x 6126 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAutumn butterflies aesthetic collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView licenseTwo Exotic Butterflies on a Blooming Bush (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726511/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower illustration background, vintage aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159054/flower-illustration-background-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTwee vlinders en een vijfbladige geel-paarse bloem (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726524/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Shaw's butterfly seamless pattern, editable exotic flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879460/george-shaws-butterfly-seamless-pattern-editable-exotic-flower-designView licenseTwo Exotic Butterflies on a Blooming Bush (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.          