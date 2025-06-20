Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagerenaissancelucas cranachpublic domain renaissanceartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageLucas Cranach's Law and Grace - Damnation and Salvation (1529) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 956 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11249 x 8966 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseCranach, Lucas d. Ä. - Die Melancholie - 1532https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665451/cranach-lucas-die-melancholie-1532Free Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLucas Cranach's The fountain of youth (1546) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984423/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseMystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150162/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseLucas Cranach's Lukas Spielhausen (1532) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984471/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseJesus and the woman taken in adulteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665804/jesus-and-the-woman-taken-adulteryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998878/happy-marriage-instagram-post-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licenseMedal of Johann Friedrich, Duke of Saxony (1544 (Renaissance)) by Hans R Reinhart and After Lucas Cranach the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150916/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage Instagram story template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609025/happy-marriage-instagram-story-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licenseLucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984468/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLucas Cranach's Law and Grace; Damnation and Salvation (1529) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984053/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePortrait of a Man by Circle of Lucas Cranach the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184840/image-lucas-cranach-elder-1537-1931Free Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608976/happy-marriage-instagram-post-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licenseMadonna and Child, probably (ca. 1535 or after) by Lucas Cranach the Elder.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229788/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseLucas Cranach's The Nymph of the Spring (after 1537) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229186/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Prince of Saxony (ca. 1517) by Lucas Cranach the Elder.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230373/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseFrancois Boucher's The Judgment of Paris (1528) famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984049/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage PowerPoint presentation template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609045/happy-marriage-powerpoint-presentation-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licenseLucas Cranach's Judgment of Paris (1530) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984062/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLucas Cranach's Cupid complaining to Venus (1525) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984430/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Grapes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652085/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseLucas Cranach's The Nymph of the Spring (after 1537) famous painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984303/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816377/dream-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseOne of a pair of marriage portraits (see 57.10). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652382/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Princess of Saxony (ca. 1517) by Lucas Cranach the Elder.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230510/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLucas Cranach's Apollo and Diana (1530) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984402/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license