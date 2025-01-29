rawpixel
Head of Christ, after Reni. Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Christ crucified on the cross, a skull at the base, buildings in the background, after Reni
Happy Easter Instagram post template
Head of Christ with crown of thorns, in an oval frame with a ribbon above and banderole below, after Reni
Happy Easter Instagram post template, editable text
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, after Reni
Easter party Facebook post template
The Virgin holding the sleeping infant Christ on her lap, after Reni
Spiritual poster template
The Virgin nursing the infant Christ, Joseph at left, after Reni
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
The Virgin seated in the clouds with the infant Christ, surrounded by putti, after a drawing by Reni
Faith quote Facebook post template
Christ on the cross, Saint John the Baptist at right, Mary Magdelene and the Virgin at left, after Reni
In God we trust poster template
Assumption of the Virgin, after Guido Reni
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
The Virgin seated with her head resting on her right hand, holding the sleeping infant Christ on her lap, after Reni
Happy Easter Instagram post template, editable text
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame engraved by Adrian van Melar, after Guido Reni
Happy Easter poster template, editable text and design
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, crown of thorns in the foreground, after Reni
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
The Virgin standing facing front and holding the infant Christ, angels behind them in the clouds
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
Saint Christopher walking with the infant Christ on his left shoulder, counterproof
We love Jesus poster template
A sleeping cupid (ca. 1630–1645) by Bartolomeo Coriolano.
Trust in Jesus poster template
The Virgin with arms crossed over her chest looking at the sleeping infant Christ, in an oval frame, after Reni
Painting class poster template
Man of Sorrows, after Guido Reni (recto); Studies of arm and hands (verso), Anonymous, Italian, Roman-Bolognese, 17th century
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
The Fall of the Giants by Bartolomeo Coriolano and Guido Reni
Church worship service Instagram post template
Worship poster template
Have faith poster template
