Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagemagazinepublic domain postersflowersposter artpublic domain magazinebookposterwaterbury"The Waterbury" for sale here. Price 5 cents.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3416 x 4343 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt painting magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726460/art-painting-magazine-poster-templateView license"The Waterbury" for sale here. Price 5 cents. (1900-1910) by Ames & Rollinson. Original public domain image from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314201/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14722201/art-culture-magazine-poster-templateView licenseThe Bookman. For sale here. Price 20 cents (1890) vintage poster by M. Elisabeth Norton. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639198/image-art-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensemagazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726458/magazine-poster-templateView licenseTo Date for sale here. 24 pages - 5 cents.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649259/date-for-sale-here-pages-centsFree Image from public domain licenseBook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204750/book-mockup-editable-designView licenseMartha-Jane by Martha Ann Krag - Florence Krag Reynolds. Illustrated by Virginia Hyson Keep / AW.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726495/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cat poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708253/png-1890-cents-animalView licenseAll may ride; a complete trolley car free to every reader, Sunday, Jun. 21, 1896.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726498/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726461/art-magazine-poster-templateView licenseThe Clack Book-- Julyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726256/the-clack-book-julyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable book cover mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11140817/editable-book-cover-mockup-designView licenseThe New York Sunday World. Sunday Jan. 26.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726389/the-new-york-sunday-world-sunday-jan-26Free Image from public domain licenseEditable open book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211209/editable-open-book-mockup-designView licenseSelf Culture [for] Octoberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726500/self-culture-for-octoberFree Image from public domain licenseElevate art magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732616/elevate-art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe black cat for sale herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905893/the-black-cat-for-sale-hereFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseAesthetic vintage woman. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543929/image-aesthetic-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseVision art magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13832977/vision-art-magazine-cover-templateView licenseField flowers by Eugene Field. Eugene Field monument souvenir fundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648582/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705376/magazine-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseThe Chap-book No. 4: May.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649068/the-chap-book-no-mayFree Image from public domain licenseVision art magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732797/vision-art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe bachelor of arts, May, 1896https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649359/the-bachelor-arts-may-1896Free Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover mockup, realistic publishing, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705444/magazine-cover-mockup-realistic-publishing-editable-designView licenseThe Chicago Tribune. Sunday, June 30th.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648929/the-chicago-tribune-sunday-june-30thFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732872/art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Inland Printer for June 1896https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648482/the-inland-printer-for-june-1896Free Image from public domain licenseElevate art magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13832706/elevate-art-magazine-cover-templateView licenseThe Bachelor of Arts--vacation, August-September numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650602/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660131/art-painting-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseHarper's Bazaar, Easter - A.D. 1896.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648863/harpers-bazaar-easter-ad-1896Free Image from public domain licenseFashion magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732477/fashion-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseOne fair daughter by Frank Frankfort Moorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648643/one-fair-daughter-frank-frankfort-mooreFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese music book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe New York Times. Easter. The model of decent and dignified journalism De Yongh.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648579/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFoundation lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732882/foundation-lifestyle-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Waterbury, correct time for little money. For sale by retail watch dealers, a non-magnetic watch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906295/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license