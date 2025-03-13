Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageposterflowersflower posterartpublic domainbotanicalcolorphotoDu Page County centennial flower show / Presented by the Home Gardeners of Du Page County, Hinsdale, June 9-10-11.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2811 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDu Page County centennial flower show (1936) vintage poster by Charles Raymond Long. 