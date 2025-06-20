rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Source (1862) by Gustave Courbet Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Save
Edit Image
gustave courbetcourbetgustav courbetrealism artartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0
Famous quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Famous quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892771/famous-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Head of Baby (Tête d'enfant) by Gustave Courbet
Head of Baby (Tête d'enfant) by Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265351/head-baby-tete-denfant-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The Young Bather (1886) by Gustave Courbet.
The Young Bather (1886) by Gustave Courbet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2461001/the-young-bather-1886-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Woman with a Parrot (1866) by Gustave Courbet.
Woman with a Parrot (1866) by Gustave Courbet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2460997/woman-with-parrot-1866-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Sailboat (Seascape) (c. 1869) by Gustave Courbet
The Sailboat (Seascape) (c. 1869) by Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784339/the-sailboat-seascape-c-1869-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Famous quote Instagram story template
Famous quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763338/famous-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Deer in the Forest (1868) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Deer in the Forest (1868) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652070/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix set
Editable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722916/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView license
Château d’Ornans by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Château d’Ornans by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651732/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
The Greyhounds of the Comte de Choiseul (1866) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet.
The Greyhounds of the Comte de Choiseul (1866) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728726/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Laundresses at Low Tide, Étretat (1866 or 1869) by Gustave Courbet
Laundresses at Low Tide, Étretat (1866 or 1869) by Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786124/laundresses-low-tide-etretat-1866-1869-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix set
Editable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView license
Woman with Pigeons by Gustave Courbet
Woman with Pigeons by Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265467/woman-with-pigeons-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Louis Guéymard in the title role of Giacomo Meyerbeer's opera Robert le diable, in the last scene of Act 1 in…
Portrait of Louis Guéymard in the title role of Giacomo Meyerbeer's opera Robert le diable, in the last scene of Act 1 in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667092/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Three trees, 1853 by gustave courbet
Three trees, 1853 by gustave courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940409/three-trees-1853-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029994/gustav-klimts-angel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Naked woman showing her breasts, vintage nude illustration. Study for Venus in Venus and Psyche (1865) by Jean-Desire…
Naked woman showing her breasts, vintage nude illustration. Study for Venus in Venus and Psyche (1865) by Jean-Desire…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2499826/free-illustration-image-painting-courbet-artFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Friedhof und Frau mit Umhang, ca. 1850 by gustave courbet
Friedhof und Frau mit Umhang, ca. 1850 by gustave courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953768/friedhof-und-frau-mit-umhang-ca-1850-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029992/gustav-klimts-angel-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman with White Stockings (La Femme aux bas blancs) by Gustave Courbet
Woman with White Stockings (La Femme aux bas blancs) by Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265358/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Angel sticker, Gustav Klimt's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Angel sticker, Gustav Klimt's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703283/png-aesthetic-angel-artView license
Waldinneres, nahe dem Merkur bei Baden-Baden, ca. 1850 by gustave courbet
Waldinneres, nahe dem Merkur bei Baden-Baden, ca. 1850 by gustave courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951414/waldinneres-nahe-dem-merkur-bei-baden-baden-ca-1850-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kopie des Meutenführers nach Gustave Courbets "L'Hallali du Cerf", 1882 by louis eysen
Kopie des Meutenführers nach Gustave Courbets "L'Hallali du Cerf", 1882 by louis eysen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941424/image-pencil-drawing-person-outlineFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View of Lake Geneva (before 1881) by Follower of Gustave Courbet
View of Lake Geneva (before 1881) by Follower of Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125517/view-lake-geneva-before-1881-follower-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052429/gustav-klimts-angel-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hind Forced Down in the Snow (after 1857) by Follower of Gustave Courbet
Hind Forced Down in the Snow (after 1857) by Follower of Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127184/hind-forced-down-the-snow-after-1857-follower-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062250/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView license
Grotto of Sarrazine near Nans-sous-Sainte-Anne by Gustave Courbet
Grotto of Sarrazine near Nans-sous-Sainte-Anne by Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262942/grotto-sarrazine-near-nans-sous-sainte-anne-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053495/gustav-klimts-angel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
In the forest of Fontainebleau, 1844 by gustave courbet
In the forest of Fontainebleau, 1844 by gustave courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935817/the-forest-fontainebleau-1844-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license