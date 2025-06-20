Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagegustave courbetcourbetgustav courbetrealism artartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0The Source (1862) by Gustave Courbet Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 745 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2360 x 3800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamous quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892771/famous-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseHead of Baby (Tête d'enfant) by Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265351/head-baby-tete-denfant-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseThe Young Bather (1886) by Gustave Courbet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2461001/the-young-bather-1886-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseWoman with a Parrot (1866) by Gustave Courbet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2460997/woman-with-parrot-1866-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sailboat (Seascape) (c. 1869) by Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784339/the-sailboat-seascape-c-1869-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseFamous quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763338/famous-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseDeer in the Forest (1868) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652070/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722916/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView licenseChâteau d’Ornans by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651732/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseThe Greyhounds of the Comte de Choiseul (1866) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728726/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseLaundresses at Low Tide, Étretat (1866 or 1869) by Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786124/laundresses-low-tide-etretat-1866-1869-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView licenseWoman with Pigeons by Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265467/woman-with-pigeons-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Louis Guéymard in the title role of Giacomo Meyerbeer's opera Robert le diable, in the last scene of Act 1 in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667092/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseThree trees, 1853 by gustave courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940409/three-trees-1853-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029994/gustav-klimts-angel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNaked woman showing her breasts, vintage nude illustration. Study for Venus in Venus and Psyche (1865) by Jean-Desire…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2499826/free-illustration-image-painting-courbet-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFriedhof und Frau mit Umhang, ca. 1850 by gustave courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953768/friedhof-und-frau-mit-umhang-ca-1850-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029992/gustav-klimts-angel-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with White Stockings (La Femme aux bas blancs) by Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265358/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseAngel sticker, Gustav Klimt's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703283/png-aesthetic-angel-artView licenseWaldinneres, nahe dem Merkur bei Baden-Baden, ca. 1850 by gustave courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951414/waldinneres-nahe-dem-merkur-bei-baden-baden-ca-1850-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKopie des Meutenführers nach Gustave Courbets "L'Hallali du Cerf", 1882 by louis eysenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941424/image-pencil-drawing-person-outlineFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Lake Geneva (before 1881) by Follower of Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125517/view-lake-geneva-before-1881-follower-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052429/gustav-klimts-angel-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHind Forced Down in the Snow (after 1857) by Follower of Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127184/hind-forced-down-the-snow-after-1857-follower-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062250/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licenseGrotto of Sarrazine near Nans-sous-Sainte-Anne by Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262942/grotto-sarrazine-near-nans-sous-sainte-anne-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053495/gustav-klimts-angel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn the forest of Fontainebleau, 1844 by gustave courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935817/the-forest-fontainebleau-1844-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license