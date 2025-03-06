rawpixel
Expecting? Get the right advice from the right sources, your doctor or health bureau
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Balanced diet for the expectant mother Inquire at the Health Bureau.
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Congenital syphilis is preventable If syphilitic mothers will take adequate treatment during the last five months of…
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Protect her from tuberculosis Consultation of your doctor or clinic means prevention.
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
No creature in this world so ignorantly nurtured as the average baby Advice at your health bureau.
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
Be clean in everything that concerns your baby
Summer games sports poster template
John is not really dull - he may only need his eyes examined
Swimming club poster template
Fight tuberculosis - obey the rules of health
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Nurse the baby Your protection against trouble : Inform yourself through the Health Bureau publications and consult your…
Daily exercise poster template, editable text and design
Tuberculosis Don't kiss me! : Your kiss of affection - the germ of infection JD.
City transporation poster template, editable text & design
Pneumonia strikes like a man eating shark led by its pilot fish the common cold Consult your physician G.S., Jr.
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
As old as creation Syphilis is now curable :Consult your physician JD.
Run faster poster template, editable text and design
Syphilis False shame and fear may destroy your future : Have your blood tested.
Splash poster template
Negative blood during treatment does not mean cure Continue treatment until discharged : New York State Department of Health.
Economy poster template
Syphilis .... six out of ten cured because they did not wait too long
New York city poster template
Syphilis strikes one out of ten adults Consult a reputable physician.
Breakfast spots article poster template and design
Fight cancer - delay is dangerous Consult your doctor or health bureau.
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Cancer kills in the prime of life 95 percent of cases of cancer are in those over 35.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Don't fear cancer fight it! by Jerome Henry Rothstein
Vote now poster template, editable text and design
Early is the watchword for cancer control Early diagnosis, early treatment will save many lives : Early cancer can be cured.
City marathon poster template, editable text and design
Shame may be fatal If you fear you have contracted a disease don't let false shame destroy health & happiness : Consult a…
