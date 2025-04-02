Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imageflower patternvintage floral patternfloral patternpublic domainbotanical patternpatternvintagebotanical public domainFloral design for printed textile (1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 955 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3788 x 4762 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseVintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547440/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseVintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547425/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseVintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547404/image-wallpaper-background-roseView licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView licenseVintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547419/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547411/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547401/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage botanical pattern desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547415/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licenseSidewall (1890–1920), vintage pink roses illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230632/image-rose-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFloral design for printed textiles ( 1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726572/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower pressing workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854678/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView licenseHand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728148/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseResist Fabric (ca. 1939) by Milton Bevier.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727956/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728157/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBlank notes Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChintz (1936) by Marie Mitchell .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727816/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727822/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727819/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseVintage patterns (1700–1708) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729030/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView licenseChintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347431/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license