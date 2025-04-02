rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Floral design for printed textile (1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.
Save
Edit Image
flower patternvintage floral patternfloral patternpublic domainbotanical patternpatternvintagebotanical public domain
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView license
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547440/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView license
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547425/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView license
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547404/image-wallpaper-background-roseView license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView license
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547419/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView license
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547411/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547401/image-wallpaper-background-flowerView license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage botanical pattern desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547415/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView license
Sidewall (1890–1920), vintage pink roses illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…
Sidewall (1890–1920), vintage pink roses illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230632/image-rose-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Floral design for printed textiles ( 1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.
Floral design for printed textiles ( 1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726572/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Flower pressing workshop poster template
Flower pressing workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854678/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView license
Hand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.
Hand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728148/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView license
Resist Fabric (ca. 1939) by Milton Bevier.
Resist Fabric (ca. 1939) by Milton Bevier.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727956/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.
Hand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728157/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Chintz (1936) by Marie Mitchell .
Chintz (1936) by Marie Mitchell .
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727816/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727822/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727819/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license
Vintage patterns (1700–1708) in high resolution.
Vintage patterns (1700–1708) in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729030/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Housewarming Facebook post template
Housewarming Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView license
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347431/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license