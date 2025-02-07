rawpixel
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
No creature in this world so ignorantly nurtured as the average baby Advice at your health bureau.
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Tuberculosis Don't kiss me! : Your kiss of affection - the germ of infection JD.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
John is not really dull - he may only need his eyes examined
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Expecting? Get the right advice from the right sources, your doctor or health bureau
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Nurse the baby Your protection against trouble : Inform yourself through the Health Bureau publications and consult your…
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Protect her from tuberculosis Consultation of your doctor or clinic means prevention.
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Balanced diet for the expectant mother Inquire at the Health Bureau.
City life film poster template
Congenital syphilis is preventable If syphilitic mothers will take adequate treatment during the last five months of…
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
WPA paintings by children under Federal Art Project, New York
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Children's art Paintings, murals, prints, sculpture, craftwork by children in Project art teaching classes.
Summer games sports poster template
Sculpture classes for children now in session Under direction of Art Teaching Division, Federal Art Project, Works Progress…
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
Pneumonia strikes like a man eating shark led by its pilot fish the common cold Consult your physician G.S., Jr.
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Be sure to visit the five-borough outdoor exhibitions of children's paintings (1941) poster by Henry Herzog. Original public…
Swimming club poster template
Exhibition of work done by children in the free art classes of the Federal Art Project Works Projects Administration Greco.
Splash poster template
As old as creation Syphilis is now curable :Consult your physician JD.
New property poster template, editable text and design
Amateur contest for children Final eliminations, Sept. 24, 1936.
Future city poster template
Free summer art classes for children Drawing and painting, metal craft - sculpture, pottery - lithography : Queensboro…
Indian art & culture poster template
Syphilis False shame and fear may destroy your future : Have your blood tested.
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
Fight cancer - delay is dangerous Consult your doctor or health bureau.
Architecture magazine book cover template
Negative blood during treatment does not mean cure Continue treatment until discharged : New York State Department of Health.
